ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

The viral Winnie The Pooh pathology test explained

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5UyP_0kTHOfCQ00

Following the success of the soldier, a poet, or a king quiz online, there's now a new test in town: The Pooh Pathology quiz.

The quiz is accessed on the website, IDRLabs , with original research being carried out by Shea, S. E., Gordon, K., Hawkins, A., Kawchuk, J., & Smith., D. and published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal , 163(12).

It's worth noting that the test "provides information on personality styles for educational purposes". These types of quizzes are "merely indicators" and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

You must always seek professional advice if concerned.

The Pooh Pathology quiz consists of a string of 33 questions. Participants respond by answering how much they agree or disagree with each.

Example questions are things such as "I often think that interactions with other people are just more trouble than they're worth" and "I am often told that I am a very "correct" and respected person."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to the site, professors Dr Sarah E. Shea (M.D.) and Dr Kevin Gordon (M.D.) studied the characters of Winnie the Pooh and concluded that each of them could be linked to a definite psychiatric diagnosis.

The results show different conditions and disorders tied to each character from Winnie the Pooh including the bear representing ADD, Piglet (anxiety), Tigger (ADHD), Rabbit (OCD), Roo (Autism), Eeyore (depression), and Christopher Robin (schizophrenia).

While the quiz isn't accessed through TikTok itself, people wasted no time in sharing their results with followers.

Meanwhile, people are still obsessing over the soldier, poet or king quiz .

To try it out for yourself, the quiz is on the Uquiz website , where it asks participants 20 questions that range from asking definitions such as "what is duty," to more vague scenarios such as "if you were to hold a crown," and what "the throne looks," like and many more where a multiple choice answer must be selected for each.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

What type of girl are you? How to take the viral TikTok test

The latest viral quiz to do the rounds wants to know: What type of girl are you?These quizzes are starting to dig deep. Are you a soldier, poet or a king? What kind of flower is your love life? It’s funny how we all like to think of ourselves as unique individuals, yet we enjoy nothing more than the good oldfashioned pigeonholing of a personality test. These are just some of the questions many of us find ourselves answering thanks to the joys of social media.We say "quizzes", because it turns out there are two separate surveys with the...
Indy100

What type of girl are you? New viral quiz will tell you

It’s funny how we all like to think of ourselves as unique individuals, yet we enjoy nothing more than the good oldfashioned pigeonholing of a personality test. Are you a soldier, poet or a king? What kind of flower is your love life? These are just some of the questions many of us find ourselves answering thanks to the joys of social media. And now, the latest quizzes doing the rounds want to know: what type of girl are you?We say "quizzes", because it turns out there are two separate surveys with the same name on the popular uQuiz website. We'll start...
Indy100

Functionally illiterate man becomes viral star by learning to read on TikTok

An illiterate man has become an internet sensation for using TikTok to share his impressive reading progress.Last year, Oliver James (@oliverspeaks1) started his journey with a candid video saying: "What’s up! I can’t read." Now, he boasts almost 130,000 TikTok followers and uses the platform to share his newfound love for reading. James, a personal trainer and aspiring motivational speaker, recalled one of his followers asking why he couldn't read. He said he didn't really know how to respond."To be honest, I didn't really think deep into it – until now, when I put the video out," he said in...
Indy100

What is the 'lucky girl syndrome' taking over TikTok?

If you've been on TikTok recently, chances are you've scrolled across the 'lucky girl syndrome' with people claiming to have changed their lives by applying the theory. In December, content creator Laura Galebe (@lauragalebe) introduced the concept to TikTok. Since then, many of her 2.5 million viewers have experimented with her affirmations and have taken to the platform to share their results. "I genuinely consider myself one of the luckiest people I know," Laura said. "I get the most insane opportunities thrown at me out of nowhere." Laura said she has always felt like the odds have been in...
Indy100

Mum becomes TikTok icon for her response to teenage daughter's shock pregnancy

A mum has been praised for her supportive response when she discovered her teenage daughter's shock pregnancy.Nicole Hennessy (@nicolehennessy2) went viral when she recreated the moment she found pregnancy test wrapper on the floor to the track Can't Stop Singing - a popular song to use when recalling a memory or story on the platform.When she asked her daughter Angelina whether the wrapper belonged to her, she answer honestly and said yes but that the test came back negative.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTo which Nicole gave a "lecture" to her daughter before she left for school, and...
Indy100

TikTok has just learned the 'amazing' reason why teddy bears were invented

Teddy bears are the latest topic of discussion on TikTok, as people are just learning about how the cute stuffed animal was invented - and it's an interesting story.The teddy bear has a presidential connection as it was named in honor after president Theodore Roosevelt who led the country from 1901 to 1909.This was because the 26th US president refused to shoot a bear when on a hunting trip in Mississippi back in November 1902, according to HISTORY.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The bear was tied to a willow tree by guides after they clubbed the animal...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Indy100

TikTok influencer's size 'test' for women has gone down as well as you'd expect

A TikToker has become an overnight legend for issuing a biting response to a fellow content creator. Fin Hamilton created a stitch of a video posted by the influencer known only as Esteban, in which he boasts of a special test that he makes women take. In the clip, Esteban walks down a corridor as he tells his 2.3 million followers: “I make all the girls that I bring home walk through this.” Pausing before squeezing through a narrow doorway, he continues: “Because if they don’t fit through this then they probably shouldn’t be coming home with me.” The video, captioned “use this...
Indy100

How Julia Fox commented on TikTok mascara trend and caused total chaos

People who have been scrolling on TikTok's "For You" page have probably come across a bunch of videos with the word "mascara" in them.At first, it's natural to think it is about the best brands for the cosmetic item or tutorials highlighting how it works.However, it is not about the makeup product.Some people on the platform didn't realise this, including Julia Fox, who has landed herself in hot water for regrettably commenting on someone's TikTok video. So what exactly does "mascara" mean on TikTok?Mascara is essentially a code word for talking about sexual relationships while getting around the platform's strict...
Indy100

Mr Beast just cured 1000 people's blindness in one video

YouTube legend Mr. Beast, the creator with the most followers on the platform has gone above and beyond in his latest video to help cure 1000 people of blindness. The 24-year-old, real name Jimmy Donaldson, begins his latest viral video (which was partially leaked back in October) by explaining that around 200 million people alive today have trouble with blindness. A surgeon then explains that half of all the blindness in the world can be stopped with just a simple 10-minute surgery.The YouTuber adds: "If you're wondering how the surgery allows people to see again, it's because the lens in...
Indy100

Women are realising that their tattoos are actually a secret symbol for swingers

Several women have been left in hysterics and perhaps regretting their own life decisions after accidentally getting tattoos that are actually a secret code for swingers. In two seemingly unrelated incidents, two women have opened up on TikTok about their upside down pineapple tattoos that they have on their arms without realising that the symbol actually gives out a hidden meaning to couples who are looking to hook up with other couples. According to Urban Dictionary an upside down pineapple stands for: "The pineapple represents hospitality and welcoming. A pineapple is placed on a porch or mail box by swingers...
HAWAII STATE
Indy100

Marie Kondo says she's given up on tidying

Her tidying methods may have sparked joy across the world, but Marie Kondo has thrown in the towel when it comes to keeping her own home neat.The ‘KonMari’ icon became a household name thanks to her chart-topping 2019 Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and her best-selling book ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’.But now, her life has changed, and a new kind of magic has taken over: the joys of motherhood.“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she told The Washington Post last week.“I...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy