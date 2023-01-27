ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile

By By MATTHEW DALY - Associated Press
 3 days ago

For the second time this month, House Republicans are seeking to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill set for a vote Friday…

