Poughkeepsie, NY - Ostap Kovalenko rallied from a set down and won a third set tiebreak, 7-5, to give Hofstra a 4-3 win over Marist Saturday in the spring season opener. Playing at the No. 1 flight, Kovalenko dropped the first set, 6-3, to Dylan Friedman before posting a 6-1 win in set two. In the decisive third set, Kovalenko prevailed, 7-6, to give the Pride the win in their first dual match of the season.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO