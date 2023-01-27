ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

Hofstra Tripped Up At NJIT

Newark, NJ - Josh Reynolds took one set and battled in the third before falling, 14-12, as Hofstra dropped a road match at NJIT Sunday, 7-0. The loss evened the Pride's record at 1-1. NJIT moved to 2-0 on the season. The Highlanders won all three doubles flights. Bo Cautaerts...
NEWARK, NJ
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Picks Up Dramatic WIn At Marist

Poughkeepsie, NY - Ostap Kovalenko rallied from a set down and won a third set tiebreak, 7-5, to give Hofstra a 4-3 win over Marist Saturday in the spring season opener. Playing at the No. 1 flight, Kovalenko dropped the first set, 6-3, to Dylan Friedman before posting a 6-1 win in set two. In the decisive third set, Kovalenko prevailed, 7-6, to give the Pride the win in their first dual match of the season.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Returns Home to Host Hampton

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra women's basketball team returns to the friendly confines of the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex for a Sunday afternoon contest against Hampton in Colonial Athletic Association action. Tip-off against the Pirates is set for 2 p.m. For ticket information, visit HofstraTickets.com, call...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

McDonnell Sets New 3000m School Record

Boston, MA – In the first indoor track meet of 2023, Hofstra women's track distance runner Jordyn McDonnell set a new Hofstra record in the 3000m at the BU John Thomas Terrier Classic. A senior from Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, McDonnell crossed the finish line in a time of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Falls At Navy

Annapolis, MD - Hofstra picked up wins in four weight classes with Joe McGinty (157), Ross McFarland (174), Jacob Ferreira (184), and Trey Rogers (197) getting their hands raised. However, Navy jumped out to a 15-0 lead after the first four matches, and went on to a 21-12 victory over the Pride in an Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association match at Dahlgren Hall.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

