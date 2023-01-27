Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
New Music Releases January 27: Taylor Swift, Chlöe, Daisy Jones & The Six and More
The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered!. Taylor Swift leads the group with the release of her "Lavender Haze" music video, a collection of purple fog and Easter egg clues that sent the internet spiraling early Friday morning. Also included in the list is Chlöe's newest release, Meghan Trainor's TikTok-famous "Made You Look" collaboration with pop star Kim Petras, and the first release from the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's rock n' roll novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, featuring vocals from Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.
WUSA
Brad Pitt Reacts to Shania Twain Replacing Him With Ryan Reynolds In 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
After Shania Twain famously name-checked Brad Pitt in her 1998 hit single "That Don't Impress Me Much," the song and the actor have been forever linked. However, Twain recently changed things up when she saw Ryan Reynolds in the audience at a recent show. During a press junket for Babylon,...
WUSA
Elle King Dishes on New Album 'Come Get Your Wife' and Her Country Music Mom Group Chat (Exclusive)
The singer released her third studio album, Come Get Your Wife, on Friday, and recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith all about her new music and life on the road as a new mom. "I run my mouth a lot," King said with a laugh, by way of explaining...
WUSA
Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Her Face After Feminization Surgery in Glamorous Video
Nearly a month after undergoing feminization surgery, Dylan Mulvaney has made the grand reveal of her face in a glamorous new video. The TikTok star -- with a combined social media following of more than 11 million followers -- took to Instagram and shared a video dubbed "Dylan Mulvaney starring in 'The Face Reveal.'" The video opens with her dancing like a ballerina to Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake."
WUSA
Abigail Breslin Announces She Married Longtime Boyfriend Ira Kunyansky
Wedding bells are chiming! Abigail Breslin and her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, have tied the knot!. The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the exciting news. Breslin, 26, shared a snapshot of her hand with a gorgeous diamond-studded band on her ring finger, below her sparkling engagement ring.
WUSA
Jane Fonda Admits She Worries About 'Barbarella' Remake With Sydney Sweeney
Jane Fonda isn't counting the days for the Barbarella remake release. Fonda starred in the original 1968 sci-fi film as the titular main character, but is not involved in the upcoming remake starring Sydney Sweeney. "I worry about what it's going to be," Fonda tells The Hollywood Reporter in her...
WUSA
'The Last of Us' Producer Reveals Why Bill and Frank's Storyline Was Changed in the Show (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
WUSA
Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
WUSA
George Clooney Recalls Having Bell's Palsy as a Teenager
George Clooney suffered from Bell's palsy as a teenager, he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. The movie star opened up about his past health condition while appearing on Kimmel's 20th anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Clooney joined Snoop Dogg as a guest onstage in a recreation of the show's...
WUSA
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
WUSA
Nia Long Says She Has Her 'Eye on One Person' Romantically Following Ime Udoka Split
Nia Long is "so single," but that doesn't mean she's not keeping her eyes peeled. The You People star opened up to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous daytime talk show about enjoying the single life while also discussing the benefits and pitfalls of dating apps. Long revealed she's nervous about dating apps, but not before sharing there's someone out there who has her attention. Question is, who? She won't tell.
WUSA
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebrate Oprah's 69th Birthday at Anastasia Beverly Hills Event
Oprah Winfrey is celebrating her birthday in style! The beloved media mogul rang in her 69th birthday over the weekend at a star-studded party put on by Anastasia Beverly Hills. A slew of A-list megastars came out to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Soare's famed beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly...
WUSA
Hilary Duff Details Her Friendship With Ex Joel Madden and His Wife Nicole Richie
Hilary Duff realized the "whole world’s mind was blown for a hot second" when they saw her and her husband, Matthew Koma, hanging out with her ex, Joel Madden, and Madden's wife, Nicole Richie, on a group date. But it definitely wasn't the first time they've all spent time together.
Comments / 0