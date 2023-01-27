The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered!. Taylor Swift leads the group with the release of her "Lavender Haze" music video, a collection of purple fog and Easter egg clues that sent the internet spiraling early Friday morning. Also included in the list is Chlöe's newest release, Meghan Trainor's TikTok-famous "Made You Look" collaboration with pop star Kim Petras, and the first release from the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's rock n' roll novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, featuring vocals from Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.

3 DAYS AGO