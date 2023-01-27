ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow chances continue Friday and Saturday after a slow start to the snow season

More snow and bitter cold on the way as temperatures make a quick downturn for late January and early February

Gusty cold frontal snow showers arrive Friday morning, capable of cutting visibilities sharply at times and laying down a quick half inch to an inch and a half of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected late morning to early afternoon. Bursts of wind-driven snow may create travel issues at times and reduced visibility.

Skilling: Bursts of snow Friday and cold conditions; More Saturday

Winds may gust to 40 miles per hour during the heaviest snow period. Snow showers become more sporadic by late afternoon.

More snow Saturday

Another snow system, capable of producing 2-5 inches of snow arrives late morning or early afternoon Saturday, continuing into Saturday night.  Higher snowfall amounts are more likely for locations north of the city.  Lake snow may enhance totals for Illinois lakeside counties as winds turn east.

