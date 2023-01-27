Person of interest found in Rose Park UMC arson case; church issues statement of gratitude for first responders

Madison County Sheriff Erik J. Weaver announced Thursday afternoon his office is treating a suspicious fire Wednesday afternoon inside the sanctuary of Rose Park United Methodist Church located in the Wolftown area of the county as arson.

"We responded to the fire and found a person of interest,” Sheriff Weaver stated in a press release. "The investigation is ongoing and charges are impending.”

The church also issued a statement late Thursday afternoon "thanking the sheriff’s office and firefighters from Madison, Orange, Stanardsville, and Ruckersville and the county’s EMS that came to [their] aid.”

"We are deeply grateful for the swift response and support given by so many,” church leaders said. "Our church is a family of faith, and we walk together in forgiveness knowing that this fire was an act of an unwell mind and not necessarily that of an evil heart.”

Leadership of the nearly 140-year-old church also said it would take considerable time to repair and rebuild the significant damage to the sanctuary.