FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Marvin Dewitt Colvert
Mr. Marvin Dewitt Colvert, 65, of 314 Gray Street, Statesville, N.C., passed away at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 29, 2023, following an extended illness. He was born in Iredell County on May 6, 1957, and was the son of the late Claude and Carrie Mae Pledger Colvert. He was married to Pauline Mills Colvert, who also preceded him in death.
iredellfreenews.com
Joan Thomas Harrelson
Joan Thomas Hall Harrelson, 87, completed her amazing journey on earth, passing away after a courageous and hard-fought battle with Leukemia at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., on Friday, January 27, 2023. Joan was born on September 17, 1935, in Fayetteville, N.C. She graduated from Fayetteville High School and...
wfmynews2.com
Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether it's the constant backups on Interstate 77, drivers using their emergency lights in the rain or people going too fast in residential areas, Charlotte drivers have many pet peeves. When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest...
tourcounsel.com
Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina
Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell library staff, community partners conducting historical research on Green Street Cemetery
The Iredell County Public Library was recently awarded a $20,000 grant in order to conduct a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey of the Green Street Cemetery to verify the number of burials. This grant will help establish Green Street Cemetery as a designated historic site. The cemetery is believed to be...
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: January 20-26
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Timothy Daryl Turner, 49, of Merriman Road, Statesville, charged with violating a domestic violence protective order with a deadly weapon, manufacture or possess a weapon of mass destruction and a misdemeanor drug offense. ♦ Michael Carlton Wilkerson, 34,...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheila Margarette Hepler
Sheila Margarette Haire Hepler, 71, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born on December 27, 1951, in Washington, D.C. Sheila was the daughter of the late James Alexander Haire and Edna Myers Haire. She was also preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Neely Clark Hepler.
WBTV
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says. The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27. Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student. Campbell...
No one hurt after part of Concord home destroyed in fire, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department is investigating a fire that partly destroyed a home Sunday night. The fire started after 8 p.m. at a home along Concord Parkway North, just north of the Sonic Drive-In. When crews arrived, flames were shooting out half of the home. Officials...
rew-online.com
North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments
WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection
CHARLOTTE — Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night, performing stunts and burnouts. Channel 9 viewer video taken from the JW Marriott Hotel near South Caldwell Street shows dozens of cars burning out and people blocking the intersection. Police had to use on-coming lanes to try to get to the scene, causing the crowd to scatter. Traffic was backed up for several blocks while the intersection was being blocked.
WXII 12
Teen dead in Dobson, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Dobson Sunday. At approximately 10:04 a.m., the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to an unattended death. When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen dead...
WBTV
Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) E-911 COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR – $3,000 SIGINING BONUS. Location: MANAGERS OFFICE. Grade: RE80. SALARY RANGE: $78,929.00-$123,442.00. CLOSING DATE: 02/16/2023. SUMMER INTERN – TOWN MANAGER’S OFFICE. Location: MANAGERS...
How the nuclear industry is expanding in North Carolina and around the world
Recently, a siren went off at the McGuire Nuclear Station, northwest of Charlotte. Both Duke Energy and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said it was a false alarm and there was no emergency. Safety drills in the event of a nuclear emergency are not routine for most people. What should folks know...
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
Hickory PD to promote longtime deputy chief to chief of police
HICKORY, N.C. — A longtime Hickory Police Department Deputy Chief is moving up and taking over as Chief of Police. In a release, the department announced that after 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will take over as chief on Wednesday, following the retirement announcement of standing Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga & Ashe – Sunday January 29, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-291530- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
