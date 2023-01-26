ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens 2022 season-in-review: Quarterbacks

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Their 2022 season may have ended in a disappointing fashion, but the Baltimore Ravens showed the grit that has come to define their franchise over the course of their grueling 18-game campaign. The team finished at 10-7, and despite glaring issues that plagued them for the majority of the year, they also showed encouraging strides in other areas.

Their loss in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs put an end to any hopes for a potential run at a Super Bowl title in 2022, and the absence of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is the easiest factor to identify as a reason for the defeat. With Jackson under center against the Bengals, the entire complexion of the game would have changed.

The shame of this unfortunate situation is that Jackson was having another excellent year before a late-season injury sidelined him. Backups Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown Jr. played admirably, but were far less dynamic than Jackson would have been.

Statistically, Jackson was on pace for over 3,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns before seeing his season cut short, and had produced favorably on the ground. Though he wasn’t likely to be in the conversation to contend for another Most Valuable Player award, Jackson could very well have led the Ravens on a deeper playoff run, especially if he got hot down the stretch.

In his absence, Huntley started six of the Ravens’ remaining seven regular season games and the lone playoff matchup when Jackson went out, passing for just under 1,000 yards and finding receivers in the end zone four times. His deep ball accuracy was an issue and the offense had a tough time managing consistent points with him under center, but he also led the team to a few solid victories along the way.

Brown Jr. threw for 286 yards in his lone regular-season start, but was also intercepted twice in the game and had a fumble that resulted in a touchdown. The undrafted rookie showed flashes, but also areas of his game that need improving.

All in all, this position group will live and die by Jackson’s contributions next season, assuming he returns. Huntley seems to be an adequate backup and Brown Jr. showed some promise in limited action, but Baltimore should jump at any opportunity they can to ensure that neither is forced into a crucial role in 2023.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

