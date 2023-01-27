Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
New Music Releases January 27: Taylor Swift, Chlöe, Daisy Jones & The Six and More
The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered!. Taylor Swift leads the group with the release of her "Lavender Haze" music video, a collection of purple fog and Easter egg clues that sent the internet spiraling early Friday morning. Also included in the list is Chlöe's newest release, Meghan Trainor's TikTok-famous "Made You Look" collaboration with pop star Kim Petras, and the first release from the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's rock n' roll novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, featuring vocals from Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.
WHAS 11
Brad Pitt Reacts to Shania Twain Replacing Him With Ryan Reynolds In 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
After Shania Twain famously name-checked Brad Pitt in her 1998 hit single "That Don't Impress Me Much," the song and the actor have been forever linked. However, Twain recently changed things up when she saw Ryan Reynolds in the audience at a recent show. During a press junket for Babylon,...
WHAS 11
Harry Styles Set to Perform at 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
The GRAMMYs just added even more star power to their packed line-up of performers. It was announced on Sunday that Harry Styles will take the stage at this year's big show. The news was announced during Sunday's AFC Championship Game on CBS, where the Cincinnati Bengals took on the the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl.
WHAS 11
Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Her Face After Feminization Surgery in Glamorous Video
Nearly a month after undergoing feminization surgery, Dylan Mulvaney has made the grand reveal of her face in a glamorous new video. The TikTok star -- with a combined social media following of more than 11 million followers -- took to Instagram and shared a video dubbed "Dylan Mulvaney starring in 'The Face Reveal.'" The video opens with her dancing like a ballerina to Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake."
WHAS 11
Hilary Duff Details Her Friendship With Ex Joel Madden and His Wife Nicole Richie
Hilary Duff realized the "whole world’s mind was blown for a hot second" when they saw her and her husband, Matthew Koma, hanging out with her ex, Joel Madden, and Madden's wife, Nicole Richie, on a group date. But it definitely wasn't the first time they've all spent time together.
WHAS 11
Jane Fonda Admits She Worries About 'Barbarella' Remake With Sydney Sweeney
Jane Fonda isn't counting the days for the Barbarella remake release. Fonda starred in the original 1968 sci-fi film as the titular main character, but is not involved in the upcoming remake starring Sydney Sweeney. "I worry about what it's going to be," Fonda tells The Hollywood Reporter in her...
WHAS 11
'She will be missed': Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, has died
Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64 years old. Loring died Saturday from a stroke, daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety, adding that she "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." Loring's agent also confirmed her death in a statement to CBS News:
WHAS 11
Abigail Breslin Announces She Married Longtime Boyfriend Ira Kunyansky
Wedding bells are chiming! Abigail Breslin and her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, have tied the knot!. The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the exciting news. Breslin, 26, shared a snapshot of her hand with a gorgeous diamond-studded band on her ring finger, below her sparkling engagement ring.
WHAS 11
'The Last of Us' Producer Reveals Why Bill and Frank's Storyline Was Changed in the Show (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
WHAS 11
Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
WHAS 11
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
WHAS 11
George Clooney Recalls Having Bell's Palsy as a Teenager
George Clooney suffered from Bell's palsy as a teenager, he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. The movie star opened up about his past health condition while appearing on Kimmel's 20th anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Clooney joined Snoop Dogg as a guest onstage in a recreation of the show's...
Comments / 0