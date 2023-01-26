ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Dead whale found on Lido Beach on Long Island

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dead whale was found on a Long Island beach Monday morning. The humpback whale washed ashore on Lido Beach, a South Shore park run by the Town of Hempstead, around 6 a.m., officials said. AIR11 was over the beach Monday morning. NOAA Fisheries measured the massive mammal at 41 […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Copiague Crash

A bicyclist was seriously injured during a crash with a car on Long Island. The crash took place in Copiague around 6:20 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the intersection of Dixon Avenue with Volta Street. According to Suffolk County Police, Isaac Flores, age 29, of Long Island City, was driving...
COPIAGUE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Power has been restored in downtown Patchogue, but Optimum is still out

Power has been restored to downtown Patchogue after a car wrecked toppled four utility poles Monday along Terry Street near Artspace Patchogue Lofts. The businesses that were immediately affected by the power outage included restaurants Whiskey Neat, Jardin Cafe, Toast, Kilwins, The Hero Joint, Ruta Oaxaca and Bobbique, as well as establishments on South Ocean Avenue, among others, according to the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce.
PATCHOGUE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a portable heater and a tree stand from Lowes, located at 2796...
MEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In Amityville Deli, Police Say

The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said. Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police. After...
AMITYVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Woodmere house fire leaves one firefighter injured

A Woodmere house fre injured one firefighter. Nassau County police officers responded to a fire at 539 Derby Ave., on Jan. 29, just before 3:10 a.m. The Woodmere and Lawrence-Cedarhurst fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze. A Lawrence-Cedarhurst firefighter suffered a cut to his face. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
WOODMERE, NY
PIX11

Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Shocking doorbell footage shows elderly woman falling into sinkhole on Long Island

Shocking doorbell footage captures the moment an elderly woman tumbled into a sinkhole in a Suffolk County yard – which authorities say also trapped two other people before dawn on Thursday.  The 71-year-old woman – identified by WNBC as Luz Bedoya – left her home on West 10th Street in Huntington Station just after 6 a.m., while it was still dark outside, the eerie Ring camera clip shows.  Seconds later – the moment she apparently fell into the hole – the footage shows her dropping to the ground and she is no longer visible in the frame.  Bedoya later told WNBC in Spanish...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Devon Bridge

A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
STRATFORD, CT
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy