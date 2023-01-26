Read full article on original website
Related
FDNY responds to deck fire at home in Staten Island’s Annadale section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY is responding to a home fire in Annadale on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported in the rear of a home on Notus Avenue near Annadale Road, according to the FDNY Twitter feed.
As gruesome details emerge in court, ‘The Wanderers’ visit scene of crash that took life of pregnant 23-year-old woman on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Horrific details emerged in court days after a tragic crash on Hylan Boulevard took the life of a pregnant 23-year-old woman. Adriana Sylmetaj, of Great Kills, was killed in the early morning crash on Saturday after the car she was riding in hit a utility pole in New Dorp.
Dead whale found on Lido Beach on Long Island
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dead whale was found on a Long Island beach Monday morning. The humpback whale washed ashore on Lido Beach, a South Shore park run by the Town of Hempstead, around 6 a.m., officials said. AIR11 was over the beach Monday morning. NOAA Fisheries measured the massive mammal at 41 […]
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Copiague Crash
A bicyclist was seriously injured during a crash with a car on Long Island. The crash took place in Copiague around 6:20 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the intersection of Dixon Avenue with Volta Street. According to Suffolk County Police, Isaac Flores, age 29, of Long Island City, was driving...
Wanted 19-Year-Old Flashed Gun At Another Car In Bethpage, Police Say
A 19-year-old man wanted by police is accused of brandishing a gun at another car while driving on Long Island, authorities said. Kyle Gritser, of Hicksville, was arrested at around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in connection with an incident that occurred roughly an hour before in Bethpage, according to Nassau County Police.
greaterlongisland.com
Power has been restored in downtown Patchogue, but Optimum is still out
Power has been restored to downtown Patchogue after a car wrecked toppled four utility poles Monday along Terry Street near Artspace Patchogue Lofts. The businesses that were immediately affected by the power outage included restaurants Whiskey Neat, Jardin Cafe, Toast, Kilwins, The Hero Joint, Ruta Oaxaca and Bobbique, as well as establishments on South Ocean Avenue, among others, according to the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce.
Horrifying scene laid out by prosecutors in arraignment in crash on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In arguing for hefty bail for the alleged driver in the crash that killed a young Great Kills woman and her unborn child, prosecutors on Monday laid out the horrific scene emergency crews discovered along Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp. “She was found at the...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a portable heater and a tree stand from Lowes, located at 2796...
Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In Amityville Deli, Police Say
The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said. Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police. After...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Herald Community Newspapers
Woodmere house fire leaves one firefighter injured
A Woodmere house fre injured one firefighter. Nassau County police officers responded to a fire at 539 Derby Ave., on Jan. 29, just before 3:10 a.m. The Woodmere and Lawrence-Cedarhurst fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze. A Lawrence-Cedarhurst firefighter suffered a cut to his face. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
Police: Hicksville man arrested for 'menacing' 4 men with weapon in Bethpage
Police say Kyle Gritser was waving the weapon from his car and "menaced" four men in another vehicle.
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
2 dead in BMW crash on Belt Parkway in Queens
Police say the white BMW was traveling east on the parkway when the driver lost control and slammed into a divider.
Drunk Driver Slams Into Guardrail On Westchester Highway: Police
A man is facing charges after driving drunk and hitting a guardrail on a busy highway exit ramp in Westchester County, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash in White Plains by Interstate 287 west on the Exit 6 ramp, according to state police.…
'The Blacklist' Filming In Port Chester: Will Cause Road Closures, Limited Access To Area
A busy road in Westchester County will have limited access as crews film scenes for an upcoming episode of the popular television show "The Blacklist." Filming for the hit NBC show will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 in Port Chester on Irving Avenue, according to village officials. The filming,...
Shocking doorbell footage shows elderly woman falling into sinkhole on Long Island
Shocking doorbell footage captures the moment an elderly woman tumbled into a sinkhole in a Suffolk County yard – which authorities say also trapped two other people before dawn on Thursday. The 71-year-old woman – identified by WNBC as Luz Bedoya – left her home on West 10th Street in Huntington Station just after 6 a.m., while it was still dark outside, the eerie Ring camera clip shows. Seconds later – the moment she apparently fell into the hole – the footage shows her dropping to the ground and she is no longer visible in the frame. Bedoya later told WNBC in Spanish...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Devon Bridge
A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
Comments / 0