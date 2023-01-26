Shocking doorbell footage captures the moment an elderly woman tumbled into a sinkhole in a Suffolk County yard – which authorities say also trapped two other people before dawn on Thursday. The 71-year-old woman – identified by WNBC as Luz Bedoya – left her home on West 10th Street in Huntington Station just after 6 a.m., while it was still dark outside, the eerie Ring camera clip shows. Seconds later – the moment she apparently fell into the hole – the footage shows her dropping to the ground and she is no longer visible in the frame. Bedoya later told WNBC in Spanish...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO