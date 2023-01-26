ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

Peek at the Weekend: Blood Drive, Restaurant Week Begins & More

By Jen Glackin
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

CRANFORD, NJ - Check out what's happening in the area this weekend!

Saturday, January 28

Cranford Jaycees Blood Drive, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cranford Community Center
A Night of Yoga, Adventure Stories and Social Hour, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Ono Bowls, Westfield, NJ

Sunday, January 29

Winter Restaurant Week, Sunday - Thursday, various locations in Cranford
Cranford Knights of Columbus 2023 Football Championship Fundraiser, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Michael's School gymnasium

Upcoming this week:

Wednesday, February 1 - Cranford Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., Cranford Municipal Building

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jitLs_0kTGY4Jh00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

South Orange Police Hold Free Winter Clothes Outlet

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Saturday morning and early afternoon, the “shop” was open at the Gazebo on Sloan Street in downtown South Orange. The ## of Police officers who staffed the outlet, set up a table with assorted coats and other clothing items, and a hanging rack of items donated by a dry cleaner because the clothing had not been claimed or paid for in over 12 months. During the course of the roughly four hours and thirty minutes the outlet was open about 275 coats and assorted other items were donated to people who came to the gazebo. Police officers from New Jersey Transit also came and picked up about 40 coats which they took to the Newark Penn Station. These will be distributed to the many homeless who are in and around the station daily. It was interesting to note that while handing out coats to the needy, a few people stopped by to donate coats and other items of clothing. After concluding the Budget reviews that morning, Village President Sheena Collum came to thank the Officers who were part of the distribution that day. Also present for the event was Chief of Police Ernesto Morillo.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Monday, Jan. 30: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Monday, Jan. 30. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM Leland Ave. from E.Front St. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 4 PM East Front St. from Terrill Rd. to Carlisle Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM West Front St. from Grant Ave. to Melrose Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM George St. from Seneca Pl. to Emerson Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM Seneca Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM Note: Locations are subject to change.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

4th Annual Totowa, NJ Car Show Set for Sunday, April 23

TOTOWA, N.J. - Owners wishing to show off their prized rides, whether they be cars, trucks, or motorcycles, are invited to ,the fourth annual Totowa, NJ Car Show on Sunday, April 23. This year's show will be held behind the Totowa Township Municipal Building, 537 Totowa Road.  The car show will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with the trophy ceremony beginning at 2:30 p.m. Hosted by Mayor John Coiro, the Totowa Borough Council, and the Totowa Board of Recreation, this year's event will once again feature prizes in a number of classes including Corvette, Mustang, Import, and Truck/Jeep. First place prizes will be given out for each era including 1920s to 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000to 2009. 2010 to 2022. C Cars must be parked by noon in order to be judged. Spaces are limited to 300.  Pre-registration, due by April 15, is just $10. Registration on the day of show will increase to $15. Proceeds will benefit the Totowa Board of Recreation.  For more information contact Totowa Recreation Director Mark Monteyne at (201) 803-6111 or via email at mark.r.monteyne@gmail.com. 
TOTOWA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central NJ Heritage Trail Bus Tour Plans Visits to Homes of 5 Generals

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Gen. George Washington is synonymous with the Middlebrook Winter Cantonment of 1778-79 during which the Continental Army took refuge across much of central New Jersey to rest and resupply for their upcoming campaign against the British Redcoats. Washington, joined by his wife Martha, was headquartered at the Wallace House in Somerville, with his senior officers scattered at locations throughout Somerset County. A comprehensive tour of all five locations hosted by the Heritage Trail Association is scheduled during President's Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19. The Middlebrook Five Generals Bus Tour will begin at the Wallace House, followed by stops at: - Jacobus Vanderveer House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Henry Knox; - Abraham Staats House, South Bound Brook, headquarters of Gen. Friedrich von Steuben; - Van Veghten House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Nathaniel Greene; - Van Horne House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. William Alexander. Three-hour tours are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cost for adults is $30, children 5-12, $10. An onboard audio system will keep tour visitors informed. Personal headsets will be provided. Call (310) 691-9388 to register your family, including those younger than five. Further information is available online at htanj.com. Click on the Buy Tickets banner.    
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free B-I-N-G-O a Big Hit for Union Residents

UNION, NJ - Union residents enjoyed free Bingo Saturday afternoon, hosted by the Recreation Department in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club of Union County. Residents were vying for prizes such as dinnerware, toaster ovens, spice racks, blenders, and more.  "This is a fun thing to do on a winter afternoon," said Sheila. This is the second year for the free Bingo at the Boys and Girls Club, said Assistant Director of the Union Recreation Department Carlos Torres.  "I know the Union Recreation Department focuses on our youth, but we wanted to branch out and focus on our adults as well.  This was a hit last year, and we know everyone will have a great time." Participants were treated to empanadas donated from Taino's Kitchen in Newark.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Several Rahway Locations Available for Scrap Metal Recycling and Paper Shredding

RAHWAY, NJ — The following Union County drive-through recycling programs can be used by any County resident this year, regardless of their hometown. 1. Scrap Metal Recycling: Drop off metal appliances, fencing, gutters, kitchenware and much more at two locations, in Rahway and Kenilworth. This program begins in April and continues on the first Thursday and third Saturday of each month until November. Visit ucnj.org/recycling/scrap-metal for complete details. Rahway River Park in Rahway (service yard) Emergency Services Complex 151 Kenilworth Blvd in Cranford 2. Secure Paper Shredding: Union County’s secure, mobile paper shredding program will visit locations in Scotch Plains, Plainfield, Berkeley Heights, Hillside, Clark, Cranford, Rahway, Union Township, and Westfield this year. The shredding events will take place from March to October, for a total of 13 events. Visit ucnj.org/recycling/mobile-paper-shredding for details. July 13, 2023: Rahway River Park [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Dog and Cat License Renewals Due January 31

NEWTON, NJ – Resident pet owners are reminded the deadline for renewing pet licensing is January 31, 2023.  The town mailed renewal notices on December 30, 2022.  The forms with a copy of the current rabies vaccination certificate and payments should be mailed to: Town of Newton – Pet Licensing at 39 Trinity Street, Newton, NJ 07860 A $5 late fee will be assessed beginning February 1.  In order to renew the license, the pet’s rabies vaccine must be good through November 1, 2023.   
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

After Two Hurricanes, Cranford First Aid Squad to be Hit with a 'LoveStorm'

CRANFORD, NJ - Its headquarters was flooded by both Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Hurricane Ida in 2021, but now the Cranford First Aid Squad is about to be hit with a "lovestorm" thanks to a local knitting group known as the Yarnstormers. In 2020, Teresa Murray "yarn-bombed" her front porch with her artistic creations to spread some love through art at the height of the pandemic. The positive response spurred Murray to call in her friends and former knitting students to join the effort and the group grew from there.  Knitted art installations seemed to pop-up overnight in locations around town as...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Dirty Birds: Pigeon Leave Mess Under 8th Street Bridges

BAYONNE, NJ - Most who do it regularly know that walking under any of the five rail overpasses that run along 8th Street can be  a risky proposition. Despite wired netting designed to keep the pigeons from roosting in the eves of the structure, flocks have taken home under almost every bridge, leaving a trail of their poop along the sidewalks, and sometimes pedestrians who might be walking there. The problem is the city is helpless to do anything about it. “We can’t touch those bridges,” First Ward Councilman Neil Carroll told TAPinto Bayonne, explaining that they are controlled by the Department of Transportation of Conrail.  Carroll said this is a concern not just for the aesthetics-  no one, whether walking or driving, wants to emerge from underneath covered in the droppings-  but also for the integrity of the bridges themselves. Pigeon poop can be corrosive to metal.   “We’re trying to reach out and get the DOT and Conrail to deal with the problem,” Carroll said with more than a hint of exasperation. “So far we’ve been unsuccessful.”
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

2022 LBI Fishing Classic Has Passed, Time to Get Ready for the Spring Derby

LONG BEACH ISLAND REGION - The 2022 LBI Surf Fishing Classic is now a memory for Long Beach Island anglers, but their thoughts of many are on its spring cousin, the 21 st annual LBI Spring Derby.   The Spring Derby runs from early April to the last week in June. Anglers cast lines from shore in hopes of catching that big striped bass or bluefish that will earn them a cash prize.   The problem now in mid-winter is surviving until the beach action begins. While the choices below may not be as exciting as a rod with a big striper on the end of...
LONG BEACH, NY
TAPinto.net

Plant-Forward Meal Subscription Service to Call Burlington County Home

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — One of the nation's leading tech-enabled food and nutrition companies is coming to Burlington County.  Thistle, a San Francisco-based meal subscription service that delivers plant-forward meals, snacks and cold-pressed juices to homes throughout the U.S., is opening a new facility in Burlington Township. The 75,000 square-foot facility on Campus Drive is the former Kraft Foods building and will serve as Thistle's East Coast headquarters and distribution center. The location is expected to employ approximately 200 workers.  An event was held this week to welcome Thistle to the County, which was attended by Thistle executives, Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor's Youth Commission Final Dine to Donate Fundraiser at Applebee's for the Linden High School Class of 2023

LINDEN, NJ - The Mayor's Youth Commission will be hosting its final January fundraiser, "Dine to Donate Educators Edition "for the Linden High School Class of 2023 on Monday, January 30.  Educators are asked to wear their school spirit shirt and if so, they will earn an Applebee’s coupon for a free appetizer. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Traffic Alert: Monday Road Closures

SOMERSET, NJ - The Township of Franklin advises residents on the following road closures around town for Monday, Jan. 30. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. Old Georgetown Road between Canal Road and Stephen Drive - 8 AM to 3 PM  Weston Road between Mettlers Road and Elizabeth Avenue will only be open to local traffic  - 8:16 AM to 3:00 Editor's Note: Additional road closures will be added here if announced.
FRANKLIN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vehicle Strikes Tree, Flips Onto Its Roof, at W. Inman and Harvard in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department.  One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel.  The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Skate for a Cure with the ‘Blood Curesaders’ at the Villa Roller Rink to benefit LLS

STEWARTSVILLE, NJ – Jace Schmalz is a High School student holding a series of events to fundraise for a cure to honor his 8-year-old brother, a B-Cell Leukemia survivor. In just seven weeks, they want to raise the most funds of any team nationwide. The campaign started January 11, 2023 and runs through March 4, 2023. Read more about how you can help below. Jace Schmalz is a candidate in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year Campaign. Schmalz is a junior at Notre Dame High School in Easton, PA, but resides in Stewartsville, NJ and organized “The...
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

‘This History Pertains to All of Us’: New Exhibit Chronicles Black Life in Westfield

WESTFIELD, NJ — Over the next month, several thousand students from Westfield’s public schools will  visit an exhibit at the Center for Creativity at the Rialto that details African American History in Westfield from 1720 to the present. The temporary exhibition, which volunteers with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Westfield were putting the final touches on Friday, is open to the public during Black History Month and will feature a series of events, including talks and a jazz performance. “Now you have something in Westfield where people can identify and diversity is actually represented,” said Dawn Nichol-Manning, a volunteer with the...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Welcomes New Business to Town

  WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township Mayor Susan McCartney assisted by members of the Township Council welcomed the Primrose School on Northfield Avenue to town with a ribbon cutting on January 28. Sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures hovered around 51 degrees as the new business celebrated its grand opening.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

After 27-Year Run, Westfield Classic Thyme Cooking School Chef Says Goodbye

WESTFIELD, NJ — The longtime chef at Classic Thyme Cooking School in Westfield confirmed Thursday that he’s ceased operations and closed the business in what marks a changing of the guard for the culinary destination. Chef David Martone in a statement to TAPinto Westfield said that the loss of his taste and smell following a case of COVID-19 he contracted in November 2020 prompted his departure from the business. “As the Chef and Head Instructor at Classic Thyme, it was difficult to continue instructing classes without my senses of taste and smell, which created a significant void,” Martone said. “Previously, I taught...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy