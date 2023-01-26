Peek at the Weekend: Blood Drive, Restaurant Week Begins & More

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Saturday morning and early afternoon, the “shop” was open at the Gazebo on Sloan Street in downtown South Orange. The ## of Police officers who staffed the outlet, set up a table with assorted coats and other clothing items, and a hanging rack of items donated by a dry cleaner because the clothing had not been claimed or paid for in over 12 months. During the course of the roughly four hours and thirty minutes the outlet was open about 275 coats and assorted other items were donated to people who came to the gazebo. Police officers from New Jersey Transit also came and picked up about 40 coats which they took to the Newark Penn Station. These will be distributed to the many homeless who are in and around the station daily. It was interesting to note that while handing out coats to the needy, a few people stopped by to donate coats and other items of clothing. After concluding the Budget reviews that morning, Village President Sheena Collum came to thank the Officers who were part of the distribution that day. Also present for the event was Chief of Police Ernesto Morillo.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO