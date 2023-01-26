Peek at the Weekend: Blood Drive, Restaurant Week Begins & More
CRANFORD, NJ - Check out what's happening in the area this weekend!
Saturday, January 28
Cranford Jaycees Blood Drive, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cranford Community Center
A Night of Yoga, Adventure Stories and Social Hour, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Ono Bowls, Westfield, NJ
Sunday, January 29
Winter Restaurant Week, Sunday - Thursday, various locations in Cranford
Cranford Knights of Columbus 2023 Football Championship Fundraiser, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Michael's School gymnasium
Upcoming this week:
Wednesday, February 1 - Cranford Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., Cranford Municipal Building
