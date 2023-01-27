Ridge Fencer Lawrence Han gets his 100th win

Lawrence Han has joined an elite club of fencers by securing his 100th career win at Ridge Boys Fencing against West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Han joins only a handful of fencers to reach this milestone. Only talented fencers that have been consistent starters all four years even have the opportunity to reach this lofty goal. He has been an integral part of the team and the boys foil captain for the last three years.

Han has had an impressive fencing career to date. Despite the daunting challenges of competing during Covid with limited competition and no postseason tournaments. He recorded just seven wins his sophomore year. He came back with an amazing 39-1 record his junior year, leading the team to the final round of the State Championships. So far in his Senior year he is 19-1 and has been a key player in the Somerset County and Cetrulo Championship wins.

Ridge (12-0) is counting on Han to help take them deep into the postseason, as he and the rest of the boys team hope to get back the State Championship Finals.







