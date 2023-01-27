ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge Fencer Lawrence Han gets his 100th win

By Bobbie Peer
 4 days ago

Lawrence Han has joined an elite club of fencers by securing his 100th career win at Ridge Boys Fencing against West Windsor-Plainsboro North.  Han joins only a handful of fencers to reach this milestone. Only talented fencers that have been consistent starters all four years even have the opportunity to reach this lofty goal.  He has been an integral part of the team and the boys foil captain for the last three years.

Han has had an impressive fencing career to date. Despite the daunting challenges of competing during Covid with limited competition and no postseason tournaments. He recorded just seven wins his sophomore year. He came back with an amazing 39-1 record his junior year, leading the team to the final round of the State Championships. So far in his Senior year he is 19-1 and has been a key player in the Somerset County and Cetrulo Championship wins.

Ridge (12-0) is counting on Han to help take them deep into the postseason, as he and the rest of the boys team hope to get back the State Championship Finals.

HS Wrestling: Phillipsburg Wins the Toss-ups vs. North Hunterdon 42-21

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Hunter Cleaver, Connor Hille, John Wargo and Gavin Hawk all came up with pins and Phillipsburg High School won six of the final seven bouts to break a 18-18 tie as the Stateliners defeated host North Hunterdon in a Skyland Conference cross-division wrestling match on Friday night. Cleaver and Hille opened the match with pins in 1:07 and 1:06 respectively. After the Lions tied the match at 12-12 Wargo gave the ‘Liners an 18-12 lead with a pin in 1:20. Gavin Geleta gave P’burg the lead for good at 21-18 with a 5-1 decision, winning a tossup bout...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Montville Girls Basketball Earns Much-Awaited Win Over Sparta- Wins Division Title

MONTVILLE, NJ - Over the last few years, Sparta's girls basketball team has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the area, but Montville, specifically, does not have fond memories of the Spartans. It all started in 2019-20 when Sparta upset Montville in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals to end Montville's hopes at an undefeated season. That was followed up by four losses to Sparta in the last two seasons, before suffering a 10-point loss on Monday, Jan. 23. Montville was determined to flip the switch in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28.  It was able to...
MONTVILLE, NJ
West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena. In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed: Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds) Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds) Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds). The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.  
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Governor Livingston Wrestling Seniors Say Goodbye In Their Last Home Match Against Elizabeth

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Governor Livingston High School Wrestling wrapped up its last home match in bittersweet fashion by beating Elizabeth 68-12 while honoring the 11 seniors on the team in the annual Senior Night.  To begin the night each senior was walked onto the mats by their parents and received a plaque by head coach Richard Ortega. The gym was decorated in confetti, balloons, and posters celebrating the seniors. Friends, family, and peers filled the stands to cheer on the wrestlers as they made their final appearance on the mat at the high school. Seniors celebrated: Allan Batista, Joe Bartolo, Braden...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
Rahway Academy Boys Basketball Team Loses to Cranford, But Looks Good Doing It (PHOTOS)

RAHWAY, NJ — It was TAPinto Rahway's first visit over to the 7th and 8th Grade Academy today, January 30, to see the boys basketball team. (We just made it to our first Academy girls game of the season this past Friday.) Due to the persistent efforts of team member and 8th grader Corey Lacewell (who just wouldn't leave us alone), we made it a point of getting to the first home game of the week, as the team took on Cranford's Orange Avenue School. Despite losing the game 74-58, the Rahway boys showed a ton of heart and perseverance. With two starters sidelined after...
CRANFORD, NJ
Barnegat Senior Swimmers Honored at Senior Meet with a Win Against Lacey

BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat High School senior swimmers were honored at their senior meet last week against Lacey Township High School. Senior swimmers are Chase Bringoli, Delaney Dobbin, Priscilla Pires, Ryan Grant, Hailee Lutz and Emily McAvoy. Senior Hailee Lutz broke her own school record in the 100 butterfly.  "The Boys meet came down to very last event, and they pushed themselves for a big win," Coach Teliszewski and Coach Cherry said. The Boys won the meet with a score of 81-80 and the Girls won with a score of 104-66. "We are so proud of this team. They all have worked so hard this year and are seeing the results," Coach Teliszewski and  Coach Cherry continued. "This meet against Lacey was not an easy one, and they had to really push themselves and believe in themselves. They did it!!" In another meet last week, against Point Pleasant Boro, the Girls Medley Relay team of Emily McAvoy, Kylei Grant, Hailee Lutz and Sarah Schager also broke the school record.  This record was from 2021 and was previously held by Gabby Kovaly, Hailee Lutz, Lexie Jackson & Paige Menegus. The Bengels swimming teams are coached by Taylor Teliszewski and Emily Cherry.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Stoneman Douglas Playoff Soccer; Boys Fall to Monarch, Girls Play Tuesday

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Soccer Team's season came to an end on Monday, while the Girls Team will play on Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, the top seeded Boys Team fell 2-0 to second seeded Monarch High School in the District Final. The boys finish the season with an 11-3-3 record. The MSD Girls are also the top seed in their district, and they will face fifth seeded Coral Glades High School in the first round of the playoffs. The heavily favored MSD Girls are 12-1-1 on the season with a stunning goal differential of +51 for the year, having scored 59 goals in 14 games and giving up just 8. The game is at Coral Glades and begins at 6 p.m.
PARKLAND, FL
HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Rutherford

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept Rutherford, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday afternoon.  The Aviators were neck-and-neck for eight frames until Hasbrouck Heights pulled ahead and finished strong to win game one, 659-590.  William Munoz led the Aviators with a 184, while Michael McGurran rolled a 183. Game two was a blowout as the Aviators won 663-516.  McGurran rolled a 223 to lead the team to the victory.  Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for the last game, with a 704-550 win.  Michael Quimbayo strung four strikes in a row to finish with a 211 while Munoz rolled a 209.   The Aviators had a balanced effort on the day as McGurran (558), Quimbayo (545) and Munoz (541) all finished within 20 pins of each other. Hasbrouck Heights 7, Rutherford 0       Michael Quimbayo 167 167 211 545 Michael McGurran 183 223 152 558 William Munoz 184 148 209 541 Adrain Argana 125 125 132 382 Total 659 663 704 2026 Rutherford 590 516 550 1656
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Boys Basketball: South River Slides by Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 56-51

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-6) dropped a Saturday afternoon game at home to South River (18-1), 56-51, as the Rams were able to fight their way to the finish in the back-and-forth affair. Jaiden MacDonald led the Raiders with 16 points, as Khadar Jackson (10 points) and Matt Nervi (9 points) rounded out Scotch Plains-Fanwood's top scorers. Despite the loss, on Tuesday, the Raiders clinched the UCC-Mountain Division title with a 9-3 conference record. The Rams had three players in double-figure on the scoring sheet, as Roman Santos (19 points), Lazaro Rodriguez (12 points), and Alex Grospe (12 points) guided South River offensively in the affair. Scotch Plains-Fanwood will play New Providence at home while South River will face Iselin Kennedy on Wednesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Donoghue Hat Trick, Nacinovich 6 Assists Lead Chatham Girls Ice Hockey Past Princeton; Cincotta Scores 1st Two Career Goals

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Everything was a struggle for the Chatham girls ice hockey team last season when the Cougars suffered through a 1-12 campaign. Chatham showed how far the pendulum has swung this season on Monday afternoon with its 11-1 win vs. Princeton at Mennen Sports Arena, as the Cougars showed off their young talent that includes freshmen Sarah Nacinovich, Alex Donoghue and Megan Cincotta. Nacinovich was the playmaker in this one with six assists, Donoghue registered a hat trick and was credited with an assist and Cincotta discarded her goalie equipment to join the offense and score her first two career goals. Chatham...
CHATHAM, NJ
Girls Basketball: Columbia’s 3rd Quarter Explosion Helps Seal Upset Victory Against Verona

MAPLEWOOD/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Columbia’s girls basketball team faced Verona in the first round of the Essex County Tournament at home Saturday morning. Columbia was forecasted to be the underdog, but surely didn’t play like that was the case. A 24-point third quarter boosted the Cougars past the Hillbillies and the final score was 58-41. The game began with a very even first quarter. 10-9 was the score in favor of Verona after 8 minutes of play. Columbia tightened up on defense in the second quarter giving only 5 points. Star player Shana Desir began heating up as well. She finished...
VERONA, NJ
Fuscetti Is A Proven Leader For South Plainfield Boys Basketball

  SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - Al Fuscetti is proof positive that whenever a coach discusses a ‘leader both on and off the court’ it has ample meaning. Through adversity, when his dedication to his team and the sport itself was questioned, Fuscetti, the senior captain for the South Plainfield High School boys basketball program remained loyal and enthusiastic to his teammates and coaches. “Al hurt his shoulder in fall league and then he returned one month before the season started and in that game he came down on his knee awkwardly and tore his second ACL,’’ South Plainfield head coach John Greco...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Phillipsburg Boys Earn Top Seed

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. The Stateliner girls are the fourth seed in the girls bracket. The P’burg (10-7) boys will host the winner of ninth seeded North Hunterdon (7-10) and 20th seeded Hopatcong (1-12) on Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb.11 at Warren Hills and the final is Feb. 17 at Centenary University. Hackettstown (10-4) is seeded second, Hunterdon Central is third and Delaware Valley (15-3) is seeded fourth in the boys tournament. The ‘Liner (10-5) girls will play 13th seeded  Delaware Valley (8-10) at home in a first round game on Tuesday. The Terriers beat 16th seeded North Warren 41-22 in the preliminary round. If the girls advance, they will meet the winner of fifth seeded Hackettstown (12-3) and 12th seeded Vernon (1-13) in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Feb. 11 at Warren Hills and the girls final will also be at Centenary University on Feb. 17. Pope John (17-2) is the top seed in the girls bracket, Sparta is second (12-5) and Warren Hills {11-7) is seeded fourth.   
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Girls Basketball: New Providence Pulls Away in Second Half to Beat Pope John, 67-47

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Hosting a high-powered opponent, the New Providence girls basketball team played one of their best games of the season Monday night, defeating Pope John of Sparta, 67-47. The Pioneers came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the second quarter, going on a 17-4 run to close out the first half. Junior forward Jasmine Miller finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist for New Providence (15-3), which took full control of the game with a 15-4 effort in the third quarter to open a 50-33 lead. Junior guard Grace Kinum collected 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Meghan Lamanna and Annie Conover each had eight points and four rebounds, and Grace Kelly totaled seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Pope John (17-3) had lost just two games--both to Montville--before coming to the "Log Cabin" Monday night.  New Providence can clinch the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference with a win at home over Roselle Catholic on Wednesday.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Southern Boys Basketball Squad Falls 75-64 to Toms River North

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team went up against Toms River North on Monday hoping for a victory and a share of the Shore Conference Class A South title. It was not to be as North's defensive pressure and overall strength was too much for the Rams to handle.  Toms River North won 75-64. The Rams made it close in the fourth quarter, getting behind less than 10 points at one point, but North had control throughout the entire contest.  Southern's center Tom Menegus was in foul trouble early and only saw limited action.  North's victory gave them their eighth title in the past 11 years. The Rams have not had a title since 2010.   
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Southern Girls Fall 41-27 to Toms River North in Hoops Action

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Rams ended their Shore Conference schedule with a tough contest against the 14-2 Toms River North team.  The Rams struggled big time in the first quarter as they trailed 25-2. Southern outscored Toms River North the rest of the game, but that deficit was too difficult to overcome.  North was led by Megan Sias who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds along with five blocked shots. Arliana Torres chipped in with nine points and five steals. North is on an 11 game winning streak.  Casey Collins led Southern with 17 points.  Southern's record stands at 3-17 on the season.    Southern (3-17) 2 6 6 13 27 Toms River North (14-2) 25 5 6 5 41   Player Stats Southern Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Lindsey Kelly 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Samantha Russell 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 Skylar Soltis 2 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 Casey Collins 3 2 5 7 17 0 0 0 0 Totals: 7 2 7 11 27 0 0 0 0 Toms River North Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Jordyn Brown 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 Joie Mahon 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 Julia Grodzicki 2 0 4 4 8 8 1 0 2 Cara Sarluca 0 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 Mary Bozicev 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Angelina DeCesare 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kiera Blum 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan Rodemann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Lucy Fleming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Megan Sias 3 4 0 0 18 11 2 5 5 Arliana Torres 3 1 0 0 9 3 2 1 5 Totals: 8 5 6 9 37 25 9 8 15  
TOMS RIVER, NJ
From 2 victories a year ago, to already 20 wins in January this season, Bloomfield High's Michael Marzano's Commitment to Hard Work has Made Him a Top-ranked Wrestler

Having already won 20 matches through late January, Michael Marzano of the Bloomfield High wrestling team continues that hard-work ethic which has advanced him so impressively this season. A year ago, Marzano, wrestling at 144 pounds, had a 2-11 record for the Bengals. This season, following the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 25 and 26, he was 20-4, with some big matches coming up this week. To be a quality high school wrestler, there's only one way to advance. "Michael lived on a mat all off-season, and worked his (tail) off," said Bloomfield head wrestling coach Ryan Smircich. "He's a model student (in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Defeats Rutherford, Moves on to Second Round of Bergen County Jamboree

FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-2) defeated the Rutherford Bulldogs (10-7) 47-45 in the first round of the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday, January 26.  Senior Chase Rosenblum stepped up for the Cutters, scoring 12 points and knocking down four 3-pointers off the bench. Senior guard Brandon Barker scored 10 points and secured nine rebounds while defending Rutherford’s leading scorer: Tarik Bicic.  Bicic, a senior averaging 22.7 points per game, was held to a season-low nine points.  Fair Lawn’s defensive game plan was centered around slowing him down, and they did just that.  Barker stole the ball from Bicic and finished through contact on the other end to put them ahead 47-45 with 1:29 remaining.  That stood up as the game-winning basket to send the Cutters through to the second round.  Fair Lawn moves on and will take on five-seeded St. Joseph on the road in round two. 
FAIR LAWN, NJ
With Season Starting to Wind Down, Bloomfield High Basketball Teams Hoping to hit its Stride

The Bloomfield High varsity basketball teams hope to use February as a springboard toward a successful overall season. The BHS girls took an 8-9 record into a game at Cedar Grove, on Jan. 31, starting at 4 p.m. On Feb. 2, the Bengals return home to play Newark Central High, also at 4. Head coach Zac Dearwater's team gained a win in the Essex County Tournament (ECT), on Jan. 26, defeating North Star Academy, 63-42. On Jan. 28, the team lost to Newark Academy in the ECT, 51-25. Gabrielle Kot led Bloomfield in the win over North Star, scoring a game-high 17 points....
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Ice Hockey: Livingston Blanks Morristown, 2-0

MORRISTOWN, NJ — The Livingston High School ice hockey team posted a 2-0 shutout over Morristown Sunday night at Mennen Arena. Dillon Schultz scored both goals for the Lancers, breaking the scoreless tie with his first goal two minutes into the second period with assists from Anthony Cassese and Brett Conklin. Schultz' second goal with 8:08 to go in the game came with helpers from Egor Tarasyuk and Cassese. The Lancers had a 22-20 edge in shots. Livingston goalie Justinas Sanders and Morristown goalie Thatcher Neville both recorded 20 saves. Sanders, a senior, has a .919 save percentage this season. The Colonials dropped to 5-12-1 on the season, while the Lancers improved to 10-4-3.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
