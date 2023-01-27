ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Romps Over Paterson Eastside, 73-42

 3 days ago

BAYONNE, NJ -- Mckenzie Neal collected 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Bayonne to a 73-42 girls basketball victory over Paterson Eastside on Thursday.

Janaya Meyers finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Christine Centeno had 16 points, four rebounds and three 3-point baskets for the Bees (17-2), who outscored Paterson Eastside, 16-9, in the second quarter to take a 34-19 halftime lead.

Giselle Davis totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Bayonne, and Ailanni Dasher passed for a team-high five assists.

Nevaeh Banks led Paterson Eastside (12-5) with 18 points.

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Woodbridge Defeats New Brunswick, 65-51

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ — Barron’s junior Micah Eason scored 22 points to lead Woodbridge to a 65-51 boys basketball victory over New Brunswick High School’s Zebras on Saturday. Bryan Anderson scored 11 points and Derek Anderson finished with 10 points for the Barrons (10-8), who outscored New Brunswick, 22-6, in the second quarter to open a 34-20 halftime lead. Eason was 10-for-12 at the foul line. Victor Adeyeri and Christopher Moronta finished with 20 points apiece for the Zebras (2-17). Three players did all the scoring for New Brunswick. Omari Williams had 11 points in the loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Academy Wrestling Team Takes On Union At Home This Thursday

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway first wrote about wrestling in Rahway beyond the walls of the high school back in October when we covered the wrestling club at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, in its second year of operation, under the direction of Aaron Landy, who teaches physical and health education there. More recently, we wrote about the wrestling recreation program in town. But there is also a wrestling team at the 7th and 8th Grade Academy, and it's about time we got around to giving it some attention too. Landy is the coach of the team. He just informed us of an exciting match...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Defeats Watchung Hills, 50-36

HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team turned in a big second quarter en route to a 50-36 victory over Watchung Hills on Saturday. Joel Silva scored 20 points and came down with five rebounds for Hoboken (12-6), which outscored the Warriors, 17-6, in the second quarter to take a 24-11 halftime lead. Lamir Boxley finished with 19 points, and Jasir Lane led everybody in rebounds with 16 and also came up with a team-high three steals for the RedWings. Watchung Hills is 9-8.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Drops Road Game vs. Manasquan, 55-49; Allen Scores 19 to Lead Cougars

MANASQUAN, NJ -- Riley Allen knocked down her 50th 3-pointer of the season in Chatham's 55-49 girls basketball setback to Manasquan on Saturday. Allen connected on four 3-pointers in the game in boosting her season total to 50 while scoring a team-high 19 points for Chatham (10-10). She now has 160 3-pointers made in her Cougar career. Ella Kreuzer scored nine points for Chatham. Hope Masonius hit four 3-pointers in leading all scorers with 25 points for Manasquan (15-4).
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Track and Field: Gov. Livingston Sprinter Jared Lee Places Second in 55 M in County Final

TOMS RIVER, NJ - The Governor Livingston Highlanders competed at the Indoor Track and Field Union County Championship on Sunday, January 29th at the Bennett Center in Toms River. Senior Jared Lee placed second in the county with a time of 6.71 seconds, a personal best, in the 55m dash finals. He missed the gold by 0.001 seconds in an incredible photo finish.  Lee placed 9th in the county in the 400m with senior teammate Joe Frank in 10th.  Samantha Richter, junior, placed fifth in the county in the 1600m, scoring two team points. Richter also placed ninth in the 800m. Her teammate Landry Lorne, senior, was seventh in the pole vault with junior Abby Ha in tenth. Mia Maselli, junior, was ninth in the county in the 200m.  Next up for the Highlanders is the NJSIAA State Sectional Championship on Saturday, February 4th at the Bennett Center. 
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball; Morristown Eliminates Dover from Morris County Tournament Quarterfinal Round

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The Morristown boys basketball team defeated Dover High School 72-21 in the Morris County Tournament. It was a total team effort as Finn Rodgers tallied 14 points for Morristown. Darren Dacres scored 12 points for the Colonials and Zion Bailey added 10.  Chris Galligan added six points from 2 3-pointers. Will Galligan, Liam Daily and Thomas Gleichmann each added five points. Christian Clark Stokes sunk a 3-pointer and Leo Nardolilo and Jarek Skelton each added a basket. Joshua Quiles led Dover with 12 points. The No. 11 Colonials advance to face No. 6 Jefferson in the first round. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Competes in Second Day of MCT

JEFFERSON, NJ - On the second day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, Jack Myers made the final at 132 pounds before losing by sudden victory. In the semifinals, 190-pounder Freddie Saxon was pinned in 19 seconds. In the quarterfinals, JuanDavid Argueta lost by a 1-0 decision at 150, Oliver Aung lost by technical fall at 157, Henry Saxon fell by fall in 2:26 at 165 and Robert Murphy fell by a 14-13 decision at 215.    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Defeats Rutherford, Moves on to Second Round of Bergen County Jamboree

FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-2) defeated the Rutherford Bulldogs (10-7) 47-45 in the first round of the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday, January 26.  Senior Chase Rosenblum stepped up for the Cutters, scoring 12 points and knocking down four 3-pointers off the bench. Senior guard Brandon Barker scored 10 points and secured nine rebounds while defending Rutherford’s leading scorer: Tarik Bicic.  Bicic, a senior averaging 22.7 points per game, was held to a season-low nine points.  Fair Lawn’s defensive game plan was centered around slowing him down, and they did just that.  Barker stole the ball from Bicic and finished through contact on the other end to put them ahead 47-45 with 1:29 remaining.  That stood up as the game-winning basket to send the Cutters through to the second round.  Fair Lawn moves on and will take on five-seeded St. Joseph on the road in round two. 
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Swim Teams Compete at Somerset County Championships

MONTGOMERY, NJ - The Bernards boys and girls swim teams competed on Saturday January 28th 2023 at Montgomery High School in the Somerset County Championship meet. The boy's team placed 7th and the girl's team placed 8th.  Scoring for the boys was Thomas Ambelang ( 5th in the 100Y free and 7th in the 50Y free). Also scoring points were the 200Y free relay team of Ambelang, Matt Giunta, Val Alstrom and Nick Snyder which placed 5th, the 400Y free relay team of Snyder, Ambelang, Giunta and Alstrom placed 7th and the 200Y Medley team of Tanner Pagel, Dheirya Tyagi, Ilay Ben-Shimon and Giunta placed 8th.  Scoring for the girls was Sami Bender (5th in the 200Y free and 6th in the 100Y free), Ella Ecko (5th in the 100Y free and 9th in the 100Y back), Grace Korey (11th in the 500Y free and 100Y breaststroke) and Meghan Robinson (2nd in the 100Y breaststroke and 6th in the 200Y Individual Medley).  Also scoring points were the 200Y medley relay team of Ashley Hartnett, Robinson, Ecko and Annabella DeRosa placed 8th, the 400Y free relay team of Bender, Korey, Robinson and Ecko also placed 8th and the 200Y free relay team of Bender, Shannon Meeks, Hartnett and Korey placed 9th.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Phillipsburg Wins the Toss-ups vs. North Hunterdon 42-21

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Hunter Cleaver, Connor Hille, John Wargo and Gavin Hawk all came up with pins and Phillipsburg High School won six of the final seven bouts to break a 18-18 tie as the Stateliners defeated host North Hunterdon in a Skyland Conference cross-division wrestling match on Friday night. Cleaver and Hille opened the match with pins in 1:07 and 1:06 respectively. After the Lions tied the match at 12-12 Wargo gave the ‘Liners an 18-12 lead with a pin in 1:20. Gavin Geleta gave P’burg the lead for good at 21-18 with a 5-1 decision, winning a tossup bout...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Wrestling Crowns Two GMCT Champs

PISCATAWAY, NJ - The South Plainfield High School wrestling team had two individual first-place finishes and two more second-place finishes at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships this past Friday and Saturday at Piscataway High School. South Plainfield tallied 159.5 points and ended up in fourth place overall when the dust settled as a team. J.J. Giordano at 144 pounds and Andrew Loniewski at 132 pounds each won gold at their respective weights. “JJ and Andy had great tournaments,” SPHS coach Steve Johnston said. “I think it was important for both of them to go out and compete well. We had game plans...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Athlete Receives Full Ride Scholarship From Felician University

Elizabeth, NJ - Elizabeth senior athlete Valeria Ordoñez has officially signed her letter of intent to Felician University.    Ordoñez has received a full scholarship to Felician University, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing soccer for the next four years.   Elizabeth Public Schools’ Athletics took to Facebook to share their excitement for their student, stating, “We cannot wait to see you in a Golden Falcon uniform.” Ordoñez’s calculus teacher, Luis Vazquez, commented on the post saying, “Congratulations to her. I have her for calculus, and she’s a great student in and out of the class."
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Old Salem Farm Announces Schedule for Spring Shows

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Old Salem Farm is saddling up for its 2023 spring horse shows. The event is to take place in May at the North Salem venue and will feature many of the nation’s best horses and riders. Riders of all levels and ages – from youngsters on ponies to Olympic veterans such as McLain Ward – will be competing. Week 1 (May 9-14) is United States Equestrian Federation “National-6” rated for hunters and jumpers and is designated FEI CS13. Week 2 (May 16-21) is USEF ‘Premier-6’ rated and designated FEI CSI4.“Last year was a great one for Old Salem Farm Spring Horse...
NORTH SALEM, NY
TAPinto.net

West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Police Increase Security Following Attempted Firebombing at Bloomfield Temple

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield officers who responded to Temple Ner Tamid on Broad Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday following a report of property damage quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the temple’s front door. According to police, video surveillance revealed one male suspect approaching the temple at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail, then lighting it and tossing it at the front door. The glass bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the temple, police said. The suspect, believed to be a Caucasian male, then fled down the driveway and away from the scene.  Law enforcement officials in neighboring communities have since...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Recap: Garrison Set to Close, Library Programs, Special Screening & More

CRANFORD, NJ - Here's your chance to catch up on this week's local news. CRANFORD Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support Two Cranford Residents Share Their Unique Musical Talents at the Library, Plus More Adult Programs Planned for February NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Dramatic Club's 'The Twelfth Night' Takes Shakespeare to the Disco Cranford Jaycees Host Blood Drive During National Blood Donor Month TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll Restaurant Week Starts Sunday January 29 UNION COUNTY The Lab Restaurant in Kenilworth Set to Close After Five Years Man Dies After Assault at Nursing Home in Westfield, Police Investigating Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County What Does a Union County Commissioner Do? NEW JERSEY New Brunswick Will Be Home to First Mexican Consulate in New Jersey Authorities Investigating Homicide at Nursing Home in South Plainfield Bill That Would Force Telemarketers to Explain Why They're Calling in 30 Seconds Advances in Trenton
CRANFORD, NJ
Body Found Near Newark Bay: Prosecutor

A man's body was found Friday, Jan. 27 off the Hudson County shoreline, authorities announced. The discovery was made on the shoreline of Newark Bay near the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, and pronounced dead around 3 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The Cause...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
