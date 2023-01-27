Girls Basketball: Bayonne Romps Over Paterson Eastside, 73-42

BAYONNE, NJ -- Mckenzie Neal collected 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Bayonne to a 73-42 girls basketball victory over Paterson Eastside on Thursday.

Janaya Meyers finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Christine Centeno had 16 points, four rebounds and three 3-point baskets for the Bees (17-2), who outscored Paterson Eastside, 16-9, in the second quarter to take a 34-19 halftime lead.

Giselle Davis totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Bayonne, and Ailanni Dasher passed for a team-high five assists.

Nevaeh Banks led Paterson Eastside (12-5) with 18 points.





