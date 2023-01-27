ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Boys Basketball: Bayonne Defeats Memorial, 48-38

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne boys basketball team took a nine-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Memorial of West New York, 48-38, on Thursday.

Rahmin Wright collected 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Bees, who led, 23-14, at halftime.

Patrick Sagna scored 14 points, Trey Jamison handed out a team-high four assists and Mike Cunningham had five rebounds and three assists for Bayonne.

TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Falls to St. Joseph in Round Two of Bergen County Jamboree

FAIR LAWN, NJ – The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-3) were defeated by St. Joseph Green Knights (14-5) 56-50 in the second round of the Bergen County Tournament on Saturday, January 28.  Junior Jianni Moran and senior Brandon Barker scored 17 points each for the Cutters in the loss.  Fair Lawn played St. Joseph to a 7-7 tie after one quarter with both teams setting a tone defensively.  The Cutters trailed 22-17 at halftime, but fought back and outscored the Green Knights 18-13 in the third quarter.  With the game tied 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter, St. Joseph would flip the switch on offense.  The Green Knights scored 21 fourth quarter points to pull away and move on to the quarterfinal round. The Cutters making the tournament was an accomplishment in itself, and they put on a strong showing despite coming up just short in round two.  Fair Lawn will look to get back on track on the road against Wayne Hills on Tuesday, January 31 with tip-off set for 4:15 p.m.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Upsets Edison, 64-59

EDISON, NJ -- The red-hot East Brunswick girls basketball team evened its record with a 64-59 upset victory over Edison on the road Monday night. Senior center Tamea El scored 23 points to lead three scorers in double figures for the Bears (9-9), who have won three in a row and six of their last eight games. Annie Nezaria finished with 15 points and Brooke Motusesky sank 13 points for East Brunswick, which outscored the Eagles, 19-14, in the fourth quarter. Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 19 points.
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Routs MKA, 48-18

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team opened a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Montclair-Kimberley Academy, 48-18, Monday afternoon. Sabine Matta scored 16 points for the Hillbillies (14-4), who jumped out to an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Emily Baumgard connected for 11 points for Verona, which had a 30-13 lead at halftime.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Academy Boys Basketball Team Loses to Cranford, But Looks Good Doing It (PHOTOS)

RAHWAY, NJ — It was TAPinto Rahway's first visit over to the 7th and 8th Grade Academy today, January 30, to see the boys basketball team. (We just made it to our first Academy girls game of the season this past Friday.) Due to the persistent efforts of team member and 8th grader Corey Lacewell (who just wouldn't leave us alone), we made it a point of getting to the first home game of the week, as the team took on Cranford's Orange Avenue School. Despite losing the game 74-58, the Rahway boys showed a ton of heart and perseverance. With two starters sidelined after...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence Pulls Away in Second Half to Beat Pope John, 67-47

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Hosting a high-powered opponent, the New Providence girls basketball team played one of their best games of the season Monday night, defeating Pope John of Sparta, 67-47. The Pioneers came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the second quarter, going on a 17-4 run to close out the first half. Junior forward Jasmine Miller finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist for New Providence (15-3), which took full control of the game with a 15-4 effort in the third quarter to open a 50-33 lead. Junior guard Grace Kinum collected 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Meghan Lamanna and Annie Conover each had eight points and four rebounds, and Grace Kelly totaled seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Pope John (17-3) had lost just two games--both to Montville--before coming to the "Log Cabin" Monday night.  New Providence can clinch the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference with a win at home over Roselle Catholic on Wednesday.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Boys Basketball Squad Falls 75-64 to Toms River North

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team went up against Toms River North on Monday hoping for a victory and a share of the Shore Conference Class A South title. It was not to be as North's defensive pressure and overall strength was too much for the Rams to handle.  Toms River North won 75-64. The Rams made it close in the fourth quarter, getting behind less than 10 points at one point, but North had control throughout the entire contest.  Southern's center Tom Menegus was in foul trouble early and only saw limited action.  North's victory gave them their eighth title in the past 11 years. The Rams have not had a title since 2010.   
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Rutherford

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept Rutherford, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday afternoon.  The Aviators were neck-and-neck for eight frames until Hasbrouck Heights pulled ahead and finished strong to win game one, 659-590.  William Munoz led the Aviators with a 184, while Michael McGurran rolled a 183. Game two was a blowout as the Aviators won 663-516.  McGurran rolled a 223 to lead the team to the victory.  Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for the last game, with a 704-550 win.  Michael Quimbayo strung four strikes in a row to finish with a 211 while Munoz rolled a 209.   The Aviators had a balanced effort on the day as McGurran (558), Quimbayo (545) and Munoz (541) all finished within 20 pins of each other. Hasbrouck Heights 7, Rutherford 0       Michael Quimbayo 167 167 211 545 Michael McGurran 183 223 152 558 William Munoz 184 148 209 541 Adrain Argana 125 125 132 382 Total 659 663 704 2026 Rutherford 590 516 550 1656
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

With Season Starting to Wind Down, Bloomfield High Basketball Teams Hoping to hit its Stride

The Bloomfield High varsity basketball teams hope to use February as a springboard toward a successful overall season. The BHS girls took an 8-9 record into a game at Cedar Grove, on Jan. 31, starting at 4 p.m. On Feb. 2, the Bengals return home to play Newark Central High, also at 4. Head coach Zac Dearwater's team gained a win in the Essex County Tournament (ECT), on Jan. 26, defeating North Star Academy, 63-42. On Jan. 28, the team lost to Newark Academy in the ECT, 51-25. Gabrielle Kot led Bloomfield in the win over North Star, scoring a game-high 17 points....
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fuscetti Is A Proven Leader For South Plainfield Boys Basketball

  SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - Al Fuscetti is proof positive that whenever a coach discusses a ‘leader both on and off the court’ it has ample meaning. Through adversity, when his dedication to his team and the sport itself was questioned, Fuscetti, the senior captain for the South Plainfield High School boys basketball program remained loyal and enthusiastic to his teammates and coaches. “Al hurt his shoulder in fall league and then he returned one month before the season started and in that game he came down on his knee awkwardly and tore his second ACL,’’ South Plainfield head coach John Greco...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Girls Fall 41-27 to Toms River North in Hoops Action

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Rams ended their Shore Conference schedule with a tough contest against the 14-2 Toms River North team.  The Rams struggled big time in the first quarter as they trailed 25-2. Southern outscored Toms River North the rest of the game, but that deficit was too difficult to overcome.  North was led by Megan Sias who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds along with five blocked shots. Arliana Torres chipped in with nine points and five steals. North is on an 11 game winning streak.  Casey Collins led Southern with 17 points.  Southern's record stands at 3-17 on the season.    Southern (3-17) 2 6 6 13 27 Toms River North (14-2) 25 5 6 5 41   Player Stats Southern Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Lindsey Kelly 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Samantha Russell 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 Skylar Soltis 2 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 Casey Collins 3 2 5 7 17 0 0 0 0 Totals: 7 2 7 11 27 0 0 0 0 Toms River North Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Jordyn Brown 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 Joie Mahon 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 Julia Grodzicki 2 0 4 4 8 8 1 0 2 Cara Sarluca 0 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 Mary Bozicev 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Angelina DeCesare 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kiera Blum 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan Rodemann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Lucy Fleming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Megan Sias 3 4 0 0 18 11 2 5 5 Arliana Torres 3 1 0 0 9 3 2 1 5 Totals: 8 5 6 9 37 25 9 8 15  
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Plainfield Suffers Senior Night Loss in OT

PLAINFIELD, NJ — It was Senior Night in Plainfield on Monday, with the boys and girls swim teams, cheerleaders and the boys basketball team being recognized in front of a packed crowd in the Rico Parenti gymnasium. A basketball matchup against Piscataway followed. The game between the Cardinals and Chiefs was fast-paced, had bodies banging under the boards and players falling to the ground chasing loose balls. Piscataway took a 5-0 lead to start the game, and extended that lead to 9-2; but the Cardinals clawed their way back to end the first quarter tied 13-13. Plainfield held the Chiefs off in...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Defeats Rutherford, Moves on to Second Round of Bergen County Jamboree

FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-2) defeated the Rutherford Bulldogs (10-7) 47-45 in the first round of the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday, January 26.  Senior Chase Rosenblum stepped up for the Cutters, scoring 12 points and knocking down four 3-pointers off the bench. Senior guard Brandon Barker scored 10 points and secured nine rebounds while defending Rutherford’s leading scorer: Tarik Bicic.  Bicic, a senior averaging 22.7 points per game, was held to a season-low nine points.  Fair Lawn’s defensive game plan was centered around slowing him down, and they did just that.  Barker stole the ball from Bicic and finished through contact on the other end to put them ahead 47-45 with 1:29 remaining.  That stood up as the game-winning basket to send the Cutters through to the second round.  Fair Lawn moves on and will take on five-seeded St. Joseph on the road in round two. 
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Drops Road Game vs. Manasquan, 55-49; Allen Scores 19 to Lead Cougars

MANASQUAN, NJ -- Riley Allen knocked down her 50th 3-pointer of the season in Chatham's 55-49 girls basketball setback to Manasquan on Saturday. Allen connected on four 3-pointers in the game in boosting her season total to 50 while scoring a team-high 19 points for Chatham (10-10). She now has 160 3-pointers made in her Cougar career. Ella Kreuzer scored nine points for Chatham. Hope Masonius hit four 3-pointers in leading all scorers with 25 points for Manasquan (15-4).
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jacob Jett Selected as Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Jacob Jett has been named the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending January 29. The Freshman winger had a goal and an assist and was +1 in games against Livingston and Glen Rock. This past week, the Maroon and White -- now 7-5-6 on the season -- skated to a 2-2 tie with Livingston before dropping back-to-back decisions to Glen Rock (3-2) and West Essex (4-1) The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Boys Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s).
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Piscataway Chiefs Honor All-Time Leading Scorer at Surprise Ceremony

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The energy was high for Piscataway girls basketball who faced Newark’s St. Benedict’s Prep at home on Thursday. Before game time, the Chiefs’ head coach Chris Puder surprised former player, Danaejah Grant, now an assistant coach for the Gray Bees with a ceremony honoring her for her long list of achievements and retiring her No. 24 jersey. Grant, a 2012 alum scored 2,565 points and grabbed 411 steals through her four years as a starter for the Lady Chiefs who went 89-18 during her time on the team, records that still stand for girls and boys basketball, according to...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Livingston Wrestling Seniors Say Goodbye In Their Last Home Match Against Elizabeth

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Governor Livingston High School Wrestling wrapped up its last home match in bittersweet fashion by beating Elizabeth 68-12 while honoring the 11 seniors on the team in the annual Senior Night.  To begin the night each senior was walked onto the mats by their parents and received a plaque by head coach Richard Ortega. The gym was decorated in confetti, balloons, and posters celebrating the seniors. Friends, family, and peers filled the stands to cheer on the wrestlers as they made their final appearance on the mat at the high school. Seniors celebrated: Allan Batista, Joe Bartolo, Braden...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South River Slides by Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 56-51

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-6) dropped a Saturday afternoon game at home to South River (18-1), 56-51, as the Rams were able to fight their way to the finish in the back-and-forth affair. Jaiden MacDonald led the Raiders with 16 points, as Khadar Jackson (10 points) and Matt Nervi (9 points) rounded out Scotch Plains-Fanwood's top scorers. Despite the loss, on Tuesday, the Raiders clinched the UCC-Mountain Division title with a 9-3 conference record. The Rams had three players in double-figure on the scoring sheet, as Roman Santos (19 points), Lazaro Rodriguez (12 points), and Alex Grospe (12 points) guided South River offensively in the affair. Scotch Plains-Fanwood will play New Providence at home while South River will face Iselin Kennedy on Wednesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Columbia’s 3rd Quarter Explosion Helps Seal Upset Victory Against Verona

MAPLEWOOD/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Columbia’s girls basketball team faced Verona in the first round of the Essex County Tournament at home Saturday morning. Columbia was forecasted to be the underdog, but surely didn’t play like that was the case. A 24-point third quarter boosted the Cougars past the Hillbillies and the final score was 58-41. The game began with a very even first quarter. 10-9 was the score in favor of Verona after 8 minutes of play. Columbia tightened up on defense in the second quarter giving only 5 points. Star player Shana Desir began heating up as well. She finished...
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena. In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed: Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds) Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds) Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds). The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.  
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Phillipsburg Wins the Toss-ups vs. North Hunterdon 42-21

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Hunter Cleaver, Connor Hille, John Wargo and Gavin Hawk all came up with pins and Phillipsburg High School won six of the final seven bouts to break a 18-18 tie as the Stateliners defeated host North Hunterdon in a Skyland Conference cross-division wrestling match on Friday night. Cleaver and Hille opened the match with pins in 1:07 and 1:06 respectively. After the Lions tied the match at 12-12 Wargo gave the ‘Liners an 18-12 lead with a pin in 1:20. Gavin Geleta gave P’burg the lead for good at 21-18 with a 5-1 decision, winning a tossup bout...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

