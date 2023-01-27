Boys Basketball: Bayonne Defeats Memorial, 48-38

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Hosting a high-powered opponent, the New Providence girls basketball team played one of their best games of the season Monday night, defeating Pope John of Sparta, 67-47.
The Pioneers came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the second quarter, going on a 17-4 run to close out the first half.
Junior forward Jasmine Miller finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist for New Providence (15-3), which took full control of the game with a 15-4 effort in the third quarter to open a 50-33 lead.
Junior guard Grace Kinum collected 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Meghan Lamanna and Annie Conover each had eight points and four rebounds, and Grace Kelly totaled seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Pope John (17-3) had lost just two games--both to Montville--before coming to the "Log Cabin" Monday night.
New Providence can clinch the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference with a win at home over Roselle Catholic on Wednesday.
