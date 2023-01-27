Boys Basketball: Bayonne Defeats Memorial, 48-38

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne boys basketball team took a nine-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Memorial of West New York, 48-38, on Thursday.

Rahmin Wright collected 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Bees, who led, 23-14, at halftime.

Patrick Sagna scored 14 points, Trey Jamison handed out a team-high four assists and Mike Cunningham had five rebounds and three assists for Bayonne.





