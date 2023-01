BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne ice hockey team scored all its goals in the first period and held on for a 3-2 victory over Newark East Side on Thursday.

Alex Fiermonte, Sebastian Valles and Roberto Bernardo each scored a goal in the opening period for Bayonne. Fiermonte (two), Bernardo, Tyler Fox all had assists.

Sydney Fogu of Bayonne finished with 47 saves in 49 shots faced, a .959 percentage.