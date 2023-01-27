ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford officials offer free test kits as radon gas threat increases during winter

Is your home safe from the threat of radon gas?

January is National Radon Action Month, and Stamford health officials are now offering free test kits to keep residents safe.

"Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers," Mayor Caroline Simmons wrote on Twitter.

Radon is a gas that cannot be seen or smelled, but that can have a serious impact on your health.

Buildup can be particularly bad during the winter months, when there is less air circulation indoors.

Test kits are being made available to homeowners for free from now until March.

