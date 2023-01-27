Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy A Luxe Valentine’s Day Dinner Date At The Four Seasons Atlanta
There’s so much going on in and around Atlanta honoring the most romantic time of the year, Valentine’s Day! From pop-up bars to the most beautiful restaurants in A-Town, there’s one experience that’s calling our name at the Four Seasons Atlanta. The beloved Bar Margot at...
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
theatlanta100.com
Local restaurant inspired this item in ‘The Menu’
Buzzy film “The Menu” debuted in 2022 and has been the talk of the town. But did you know the movie has Atlanta ties?. The film follows a young couple who travel to an island to experience an exclusive restaurant with a lavish menu. Course by course, the film follows the prep work, execution, serving, and eating of the evening’s menu, which includes a mouthwateringly good-looking burger.
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
The Daily South
The Krog District Is Primed To Become One Of Atlanta’s Favorite Hang-Outs
Since 2014, when Atlantans said, “Let’s meet at Krog,” they meant Krog Street Market, the 12,000-square-foot food hall at the intersection of Irwin Street and the Atlanta BeltLine. Now, thanks to development by Asana Partners, the newly christened Krog District is primed to become even more of a destination. The new area includes the land adjacent to the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, a three-mile segment of the pedestrian greenway in the Old Fourth Ward and Inman Park neighborhoods, with Krog Street Market, the Atlanta Stove Works, and SPX Alley, a dining destination in its own rite, as well as a host of new builds for more retail and office space over the coming years.
secretatlanta.co
5 Church Atlanta To Open New Latin Hotspot Immersive Experience In Midtown
Atlantans get ready to experience a new and immersive latin hotspot coming to Midtown in spring 2023. The creators of 5Church Midtown, Virtue Rooftop, and 5Church Buckhead will be bringing their latest concept to life. Alta Toro will be a brand new truly immersive Latin American experience with modern cuisine, exciting art and upbeat music and programming.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Chefs Are 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
Atlanta, Georgia is once again well represented among the most prestigious culinary and food prep experts in America for semifinalists for the James Beard Awards. Whittled from an exhaustive list, the local semifinalists have a chance to take home the top prize and cement Atlanta’s place on the map as a bona fide cultural mecca with top-notch restaurants with diverse cuisine.
Henry County Daily Herald
Inside Jennifer Lopez's Net Worth In 2023 and How the 'Shotgun Wedding' Star Made It
Jennifer Lopez's net worth is thanks to a lot of hard work that continues today. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets Locust Grove | Outlet mall in Georgia
Another outlet option in Atlanta, this one located south of the city, is Tanger Outlets Locust Grove. Its selection of stores is quite good as there are options for all tastes such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Carter's or GAP baby clothing store. It is smaller than the other outlets...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
travellens.co
35 Best Things to Do in Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia, is the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the center ground for the civil rights movement. It is also the setting for the book ‘Gone with the Wind’ written by Margaret Mitchell, as well as the melting pot of diverse cultures in Georgia. Here, you...
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
‘70s Southern rocker, Atlanta Rhythm Section hitmaker Dean Daughtry has died
Atlanta Rhythm Section keyboardist Dean Daughtry, who cowrote two of the Southern band’s best known ‘70s rock hits, “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover,” has died. Daughtry was 76. As of publishing, a cause of death has not been released. The band announced Daughtry’s...
WMAZ
One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list
DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
atlantafi.com
New Documentary ‘Bo Legs’ Chronicles The Life Of Marvin Arrington Sr. In Atlanta
Longtime Atlanta civics leader Marvin Arrington Sr. is being commemorated with a new documentary that chronicles his life alongside that of the city he loves so much: Atlanta, Georgia. The former City Council president and Fulton County Superior Court judge was known for centering the plight of black youth and...
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
wdfxfox34.com
Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta
Originally Posted On: https://ankleandfootcenters.com/common-foot-problems-treated-by-a-podiatrist-in-marietta/. What are Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta. If you’re experiencing foot or ankle pain, discomfort, and/or limited mobility in your lower extremities, you may be wondering if a visit to the podiatrist is right for you. Whether it’s time for a routine...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
WSB Radio morning host Scott Slade announced today that he will be stepping down after 32 years at the post....
Comments / 0