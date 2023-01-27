Since 2014, when Atlantans said, “Let’s meet at Krog,” they meant Krog Street Market, the 12,000-square-foot food hall at the intersection of Irwin Street and the Atlanta BeltLine. Now, thanks to development by Asana Partners, the newly christened Krog District is primed to become even more of a destination. The new area includes the land adjacent to the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, a three-mile segment of the pedestrian greenway in the Old Fourth Ward and Inman Park neighborhoods, with Krog Street Market, the Atlanta Stove Works, and SPX Alley, a dining destination in its own rite, as well as a host of new builds for more retail and office space over the coming years.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO