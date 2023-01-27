Read full article on original website
Related
12news.com
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
DALLAS — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.
12news.com
Arizona families fight to save program helping them care for their children with disabilities
The Arizona Parents as Paid Caregivers Program is set to end in March of 2024. Here's why supporters want it to become a permanent solution.
12news.com
Did you win? 2 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley
PHOENIX — Jostle your junk drawers and pick through your pockets, a big payday might be in your future. Arizona Lottery officials announced Tuesday that two Powerball tickets were sold in Arizona for Monday night's drawing. Both tickets are worth $100,000 after hitting the $50,000 prize with the Powerplay.
Comments / 0