In his recent state of the state address, Governor Mike Dunleavy laid out ideas for Alaska’s economic future, such as using state forest land for carbon sequestration. He also wants more funding for statehood defense and said he’ll work with legislators to make Alaska the ‘most pro life state in the country.’ What are the Governor’s ideas for the permanent fund dividend, funding for education, affordable housing and healthy communities? We’ll ask when the Governor is our guest on the next Talk of Alaska.

ALASKA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO