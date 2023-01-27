A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.

