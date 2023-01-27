ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvua23.com

Update: Holt standoff ends without incident Sunday

A man wanted in Tuscaloosa on drug charges was arrested without incident Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a home near the old Holt High School in Holt. Lafarr Coleman, 31, had barricaded himself inside the home after law enforcement officials attempted arresting him on an active warrant for first-degree marijuana possession.
HOLT, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Stepfather charged for allegedly torturing, abusing 4 children in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing his four stepchildren in Flomaton, Alabama. 57-year-old Anthony Williams is charged with three felony counts of torture - willful child abuse. According to the Flomaton Police Department, the Florida Children Family Services in Pensacola forwarded a child abuse case...
FLOMATON, AL
CBS 42

Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
OZARK, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case

A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT has closed the ramp to exit 93 on Interstate 65 northbound for an undetermined amount of time, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 1:24 p.m., a commercial vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the closure. ALDOT is on the scene detouring traffic...
WMBB

Two dead in fire in Esto

ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
ESTO, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy