Monroe Co. mother sentenced to life in prison in 11-month-old death
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County mother accused of killing her 11-month-old child was sentenced to life in prison Friday, according to officials with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. On May 29, 2018, officers with the Excel Police Department were called to the Monroe County Hospital for a report of a dead […]
wvua23.com
Update: Holt standoff ends without incident Sunday
A man wanted in Tuscaloosa on drug charges was arrested without incident Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a home near the old Holt High School in Holt. Lafarr Coleman, 31, had barricaded himself inside the home after law enforcement officials attempted arresting him on an active warrant for first-degree marijuana possession.
getthecoast.com
Search warrant leads to 13 arrests by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
In a video interview on Friday, January 27, 2023, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden announced the results of a recent bust on 9th Avenue in Shalimar, Florida. According to Sheriff Aden, this bust is the latest in a series of efforts to combat the ongoing problem of drug use, narcotic activity, and drug sales in the area.
WEAR
7 arrested individuals identified in Okaloosa County home narcotics search warrant bust
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office released the names of seven individuals who were arrested Friday during a search of a suspected drug house in Shalimar. The sheriff's office arrested and charged:. 43-year-old Sarah Michaun Downes-Crimp with possession of a controlled substance. 51-year-old Lester William Swan with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
WEAR
Stepfather charged for allegedly torturing, abusing 4 children in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing his four stepchildren in Flomaton, Alabama. 57-year-old Anthony Williams is charged with three felony counts of torture - willful child abuse. According to the Flomaton Police Department, the Florida Children Family Services in Pensacola forwarded a child abuse case...
WEAR
7 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Okaloosa County home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The second narcotics search warrant executed in the past four months at an Okaloosa County home led to the arrest of seven individuals Friday. In Sept. 2022, 13 people were arrested at a home located at 34 9th Avenue, the same home where the search warrant was conducted Friday.
Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
Andalusia Star News
Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case
A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
Charges dropped against Alabama man accused of tossing dogs off of a bridge
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The charges have been dropped against a Coffee Springs man who was accused of killing his dogs and tossing them off a bridge. Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, was accused of shooting stray dogs and tossing them off a bridge on Coffee County Road 655 in May of last year. […]
WEAR
Report: Okaloosa County inmate charged for bringing 10 grams of fentanyl into facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail on Monday. 42-year-old James Eric Alford, of Freeport, is charged with trafficking in at least four grams of fentanyl and introducing a controlled substance into a detention facility. According to an...
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT has closed the ramp to exit 93 on Interstate 65 northbound for an undetermined amount of time, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 1:24 p.m., a commercial vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the closure. ALDOT is on the scene detouring traffic...
Two dead in fire in Esto
ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
