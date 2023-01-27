ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crofton, NE

News Channel Nebraska

LHNE boys back on track after composed win against St. Francis

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Lutheran High Northeast boys are soaring high again, beating Humphrey St. Francis 54-37 to claim their second straight win. Junior Josh Rojas led the way with 19 points and 6 steals in a dazzling defensive show against the Flyers. The Eagles forced 15 turnovers jumping passes all night long utilizing their pressing 1-3-1 defensive zone.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Northeast rockets past Norfolk in sweep

LINCOLN - On a chilly Saturday afternoon, the Lincoln Northeast Rockets weren't cold on the hardwood, as they swept Norfolk in both games, 65-49 in the girls and 73-32 in the boys. In the girls contest, Rockets jumped out to a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow

Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
NORFOLK, NE
piercecountyleader.com

Couple Plans May Wedding

Callie Kuhl (Kolterman) and Branden Ruge are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Parents of the couple are Brent and Jennie Kolterman of Pierce, Penny Schomaker-Ruge of Norfolk, and Michael Ruge of Wisconsin. Callie is a 2014 graduate...
PIERCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
NORFOLK, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE

