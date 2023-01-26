Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
A Shreveport Speakeasy Will Come Alive Again on Valentine’s Day
Did You Know That Shreveport Once Had a Speakeasy Called Blue Goose Grocery?. It's no secret that Shreveport-Bossier was a hot spot during the prohibition era and we love uncovering history. Do you ever wonder what those nights sounded like? Shreveport DJ Lomax found the actual recording of what the Shreveport speakeasy sounded like at the time. This was recorded by a man named John Lomax who went on to share these recordings with the Library of Congress, we don't know if there is any relation, but how cool would it be if they were related?
Shreveport, LA’s Once In A Millennium Moon Mural Explained
23 years ago, on the dawn of a new millennium, a mural was unveiled in Shreveport, LA, celebrating not only where we've been as a community, but where we're going. The Once in a Millennium Moon mural in downtown Shreveport on two sides of the AT&T building has long been one of my favorite sights. It's on the corner of Cotton and Marshall Street and can be seen easily from I-20. In fact, several years ago I purchased a print of the mural at a fundraiser and I regret gifting it to a friend to this day. It's a gorgeous piece of art and an even more beautiful piece of Shreveport history.
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
Get Moving with the 6 Best Walking Trails in Shreveport, LA
I know, I know! It's a little chilly out right now in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, but bundle up, get outside in the fresh air and get moving on your fitness goals! Plus, if you get out and get moving in nature, you'll do great things for your emotional well-being, too!
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
Shreveport, LA’s Best Set to Mix It Up for VYJ’s Gumbo Gladiators
Break out your pots and your paddles and get ready to go to battle for gumbo supremacy at this year's Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators for Shreveport LA's Volunteers for Youth Justice!. What is Volunteers for Youth Justice?. If you're not familiar with Volunteers for Youth Justice, they exist to...
White Lotus Star Shares Her Haunting Shreveport Ghost Story
If you have yet to watch "White Lotus" you are missing out. Without spoiling it for you I will say there is one character in the first season that you'll instantly fall in love with. Rachel will probably be one of your favorite characters. Rachel is played by Alexandra Daddario. Her character isn't hard to relate to, she's a newlywed who feels out of place, and for some reason, you just end up pulling for her character.
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
Shreveport Considered One Of The Dirtiest Cities In America
I honestly hate it when North Louisiana is portrayed negatively to the entire world, but once again we've found ourselves near the top of one of those negative lists. The saddest part of this one is that being listed is totally avoidable if it weren't for the self-inflicted wounds. If...
Bossier Pregnant Woman Steals Credit Card for Pizza
Bossier City Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy pizza. The victim contacted police after she lost her wallet at a local storage facility on January 6th (2023). Police were contacted after a strange purchase came up on her bank statement from a Domino's Pizza.
Clerk At Popular Haughton Store Cited For Selling Alcohol To Minor
A couple of days ago, on Wednesday, January 25th, Bossier Sheriff's deputies were pleased to find that when it comes to selling alcohol to minors, most all of the locations they checked were playing by the rules. The Bossier Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force made their rounds throughout Bossier Parish...
Shreveport Car Chase Ends With K-9 Assisted Arrest
On January 20th, 2023, around 10:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Detectives and Shreveport City Marshals Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Ford Street. As officers approached the driver, Caleb Cheatham, placed the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee, striking a Shreveport Police Officer with the vehicle. The Officer was able to evade deadly contact from the vehicle and was unharmed.
Woman Wounded in Shreveport Mass Shooting Dies
A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died. 33-year-old Latounda Bryant of North Southland Park Drive, died shortly before noon on Thursday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the Sunday shooting in north Shreveport. Bryant was in a home on Sugar Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.
Wings For Your Football Party? Check Out These Shreveport Spots
I crave hot wings once a week. I give into my cravings at least twice a month. So it's fair to say I have had my share of wings throughout Shreveport-Bossier. Soon we will all be craving wings because it's time for the big game. Flying Heart Brewery has been...
Caddo Sheriff Set to Auction Horse Found Roaming Loose
Approximately two weeks ago, Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding a horse wandering loose on Roy Road at Shepard Road in the Blanchard area of north Caddo Parish. That horse, pictured above, was ultimately caught and after the Sheriff's Office put out the notice of his recovery,...
What Texas Building Made Top 10 Ugliest Buildings List?
I have often opined on my perception that buildings today, or even in the last 50 years, don't have any character anymore. Today's buildings seem to be designed strictly for utilitarian purposes, as opposed to providing any architectural beauty or creative atmosphere. If you pay attention while driving through downtown...
Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Soon For I-20 in Shreveport
If your normal weekend travels take you along I-20 in Shreveport, you might want to begin exploring some alternative routes while you still have time. We have just gotten word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that next Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, work is scheduled for a large section of I-20 in the Shreveport area that is certain to delay traffic.
Did Anyone Notice Anything Unusual in the Sky in Bossier City?
One local Reddit user wants to know if anyone else saw an unidentified flying object over Bossier City late last week. The question was posted to the Bossier City Reddit page Friday, January 20, 2023, by DeejayPleazure, asking 'Did anyone see the UFO last night?'. According to the National UFO...
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0