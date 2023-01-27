SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! More rain in the forecast for today, this time heavier rain is expected as highs eventually reach the mid-60s again. WE have already had some thunderstorms pass over Shreveport and we will see more thunderstorms possible throughout the day, especially during the afternoon hours and the rain will continue into the night. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s as rain tapers off going into Monday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO