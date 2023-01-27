Read full article on original website
Helen Studnar, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Helen Marie Studnar of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Helen Studnar died Sunday at her residence.
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mountain Home. Claudia was born on February 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas J. and Lois (Carl) Hendricks. She worked as a housekeeper at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over fifteen years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harland Keppel.
Bonnie Viereck, 93, Salem (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Bonnie Viereck of Salem are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Bonnie Viereck died Saturday in Salem.
MH splits junior high girls’ games at Batesville
Mountain Home had mixed results in two junior high girls’ games Saturday at Batesville. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game 57-48. Mountain Home falls to 14-7 on the season. The eighth grade game needed overtime, but Mountain Home was able to come out on top 20-17. The...
MHHS student completes EMT course through ASU-MH
Mountain Home High School has their first student to pass national certification exams to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), while being a full-time student. By attending night courses at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, MHHS senior Isabella Hughes passed her board exams and is now a nationally-certified EMT. In a recent interview, Hughes, along with her teacher Tenille Rauls, joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss her experience and her plans for the future.
MHHS Saturday schedule includes wrestling, swimming
Mountain Home has wrestling and swimming scheduled for Saturday. The Lady Bomber wrestling team will be at Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood to compete in the state duals. Action begins at 11. Mountain Home is hosting a youth wrestling tournament at the high school. The competition will be held...
Hwy. 5 North reopened after scene cleared from turned-over log truck
Arkansas Highway 5 in northern Baxter County is reopen to through traffic. Baxter County 911 dispatch had reported a log truck turned over Monday morning in the Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery area, but emergency personnel have since cleared the scene.
Mountain Home among schools closed Monday
The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration
Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
Wintry mix to continue through early part of week
The winter precipitation is expected to continue throughout the early part of the week. Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in north central Arkansas will remain under a winter storm warning until 9 Monday evening, and a winter weather advisory will follow through 9 Wednesday morning. Southern Missouri is under a winter storm warning until midnight, and Izard and Stone counties in north central Arkansas are currently under a winter weather advisory until 9 Wednesday morning.
AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
MHHS boys finish 3rd, girls end up 4th at UA-Little Rock swim meet
The Mountain Home High School swim teams competed in a meet Saturday on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Bomber boys finished third behind Little Rock Central and Bentonville. Mountain Home’s girls ended up fourth behind Central, Little Rock Christian and Bentonville.
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
Person with history of fleeing from crime scenes appears in circuit court
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. According to probable cause affidavits filed in his cases, Comstock has been known to flee the scene of one crime, and commit another one by stealing a vehicle to facilitate his escape. He...
MH Parks and Recreation to hold officiating course
As the Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for some of its youth sports, area residents ages 16-and-older will be given an opportunity to be paid game officials. A free course for those looking to be a soccer official or baseball/softball umpire will begin Wednesday evening at 6 at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
Several MH basketball teams set for Saturday action
Saturday is a fairly busy day for basketball, and Mountain Home will be among the high schools sending their junior varsity teams to Flippin for the I Want It Personalized Classic. The J.V. Bomber boys will play in the old gym as they meet the host J.V. Bobcats at 9 and Bergman at 10. Mountain Home’s girls will play in the new gym against Flippin at 11 and Thayer at 1.
ASUMH loses doubleheader at Bossier City to open 1st spring baseball season
The inaugural spring season began on a rough note for the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home baseball team on Friday. The Trailblazers lost a doubleheader to Bossier Parrish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana. ASU-Mountain Home fell in the opener to the Cavaliers 17-11. Joey Hardin was 3-for-4 for the Blazers...
Saturday basketball results include Ten-10 splitting boys’ games iwth Saline County
The Mountain Home Ten-10 homeschool boys’ basketball teams had mixed results as they played a pair of conference games Saturday against Saline County. The Titans dominated the varsity game as they routed the Warriors 97-30. Kaden Allen led Ten-10 with 32 points, Gabe Spray scored 24, and Dawson Bingham added 12.
MHHS girls’ wrestling team finishes 4th in state duals
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team went down to Sherwood on Saturday for the Class 5A State Duals. The Lady Bombers ended up finishing fourth at Sylvan Hills High School. Mountain Home began the day by defeating Russellville 48-18. The Lady Bombers had individual wins from Kylie...
Man charged with breaking into multiple vehicles appears in court
A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and wound up accused of doing the same thing to six more appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. A jury trial for 26-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville is now set for February 27. Kramer has already pled not...
