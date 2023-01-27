ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull Shoals, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)

Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mountain Home. Claudia was born on February 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas J. and Lois (Carl) Hendricks. She worked as a housekeeper at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over fifteen years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harland Keppel.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH splits junior high girls’ games at Batesville

Mountain Home had mixed results in two junior high girls’ games Saturday at Batesville. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game 57-48. Mountain Home falls to 14-7 on the season. The eighth grade game needed overtime, but Mountain Home was able to come out on top 20-17. The...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS student completes EMT course through ASU-MH

Mountain Home High School has their first student to pass national certification exams to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), while being a full-time student. By attending night courses at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, MHHS senior Isabella Hughes passed her board exams and is now a nationally-certified EMT. In a recent interview, Hughes, along with her teacher Tenille Rauls, joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss her experience and her plans for the future.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS Saturday schedule includes wrestling, swimming

Mountain Home has wrestling and swimming scheduled for Saturday. The Lady Bomber wrestling team will be at Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood to compete in the state duals. Action begins at 11. Mountain Home is hosting a youth wrestling tournament at the high school. The competition will be held...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home among schools closed Monday

The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration

Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Wintry mix to continue through early part of week

The winter precipitation is expected to continue throughout the early part of the week. Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in north central Arkansas will remain under a winter storm warning until 9 Monday evening, and a winter weather advisory will follow through 9 Wednesday morning. Southern Missouri is under a winter storm warning until midnight, and Izard and Stone counties in north central Arkansas are currently under a winter weather advisory until 9 Wednesday morning.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck

Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

MH Parks and Recreation to hold officiating course

As the Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for some of its youth sports, area residents ages 16-and-older will be given an opportunity to be paid game officials. A free course for those looking to be a soccer official or baseball/softball umpire will begin Wednesday evening at 6 at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Several MH basketball teams set for Saturday action

Saturday is a fairly busy day for basketball, and Mountain Home will be among the high schools sending their junior varsity teams to Flippin for the I Want It Personalized Classic. The J.V. Bomber boys will play in the old gym as they meet the host J.V. Bobcats at 9 and Bergman at 10. Mountain Home’s girls will play in the new gym against Flippin at 11 and Thayer at 1.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS girls’ wrestling team finishes 4th in state duals

The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team went down to Sherwood on Saturday for the Class 5A State Duals. The Lady Bombers ended up finishing fourth at Sylvan Hills High School. Mountain Home began the day by defeating Russellville 48-18. The Lady Bombers had individual wins from Kylie...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy