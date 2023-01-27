Saturday is a fairly busy day for basketball, and Mountain Home will be among the high schools sending their junior varsity teams to Flippin for the I Want It Personalized Classic. The J.V. Bomber boys will play in the old gym as they meet the host J.V. Bobcats at 9 and Bergman at 10. Mountain Home’s girls will play in the new gym against Flippin at 11 and Thayer at 1.

