Haughton, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Fight investigation ends with DWI arrest

A Jonesboro woman was arrested following the investigation of a fight call at the Sundown Tavern late Wednesday night. Officers responded to Sundown where the complainant said he did not wish to press charges but wanted the individuals banned from returning to the business. He said he was called racially charged slurs by the driver and occupant of a red Toyota Camry.
JONESBORO, LA
q973radio.com

Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?

Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents

The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested in shooting that injured 6-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting case that left a 6-year-old child injured. On Monday, Jan. 30, SPD reported the arrest of Cavisia Goode, 27, for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 28 shooting. Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
TEXARKANA, TX
1130 AM: The Tiger

Bossier Pregnant Woman Steals Credit Card for Pizza

Bossier City Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy pizza. The victim contacted police after she lost her wallet at a local storage facility on January 6th (2023). Police were contacted after a strange purchase came up on her bank statement from a Domino's Pizza.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash. A Louisiana man has been charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight, after he allegedly attempted to flee from police, colliding with an officer and later crashing into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder. It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Woman Wounded in Shreveport Mass Shooting Dies

A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died. 33-year-old Latounda Bryant of North Southland Park Drive, died shortly before noon on Thursday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the Sunday shooting in north Shreveport. Bryant was in a home on Sugar Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
