IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a woman's body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Fight investigation ends with DWI arrest
A Jonesboro woman was arrested following the investigation of a fight call at the Sundown Tavern late Wednesday night. Officers responded to Sundown where the complainant said he did not wish to press charges but wanted the individuals banned from returning to the business. He said he was called racially charged slurs by the driver and occupant of a red Toyota Camry.
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
q973radio.com
Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?
Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)
The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The eepartment has had several gates open most...
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
KSLA
Man arrested in shooting that injured 6-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting case that left a 6-year-old child injured. On Monday, Jan. 30, SPD reported the arrest of Cavisia Goode, 27, for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 28 shooting. Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m....
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
Bossier Pregnant Woman Steals Credit Card for Pizza
Bossier City Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy pizza. The victim contacted police after she lost her wallet at a local storage facility on January 6th (2023). Police were contacted after a strange purchase came up on her bank statement from a Domino's Pizza.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash. A Louisiana man has been charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight, after he allegedly attempted to flee from police, colliding with an officer and later crashing into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
KSLA
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder. It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has...
KTBS
Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
KSLA
MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
Shooting At Airline Drive Restaurant In Bossier City
A violent shooting broke out at an extremely busy time of day, on one of the busiest roads in the Shreveport and Bossier City area today. When shots rang out on Airline Drive in Bossier City just before 5pm. KSLA reports that shots were fired outside the Wingstop on Airline...
Woman Wounded in Shreveport Mass Shooting Dies
A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died. 33-year-old Latounda Bryant of North Southland Park Drive, died shortly before noon on Thursday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the Sunday shooting in north Shreveport. Bryant was in a home on Sugar Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.
2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish crash
A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others.
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
