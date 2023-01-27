Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Citywide campaign to help recruit public service positions in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching a citywide hiring campaign to help with recruiting across the organization. According to a press release from the City, the campaign will target people wanting to get into public service. The City's key message behind this hiring event is "Get Hired! It's more than just a job. Find a career with the City of Austin."
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
Austin-Travis County EMS and local organizations prepare to care for the vulnerable
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and warming shelter operators are preparing for a busy few freezing days. ATCEMS has put additional resources and staff in place to better respond during this freeze for everyone, including the unhoused. "We've added additional community health paramedic resources to make sure that...
Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
Parents of special needs children advocate for changes with use of restraints in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — At the Texas Capitol on Monday, parents of special needs children called on lawmakers to pass bills to keep their children safe in public schools. One of those parents was the mother of Quintin Proctor. The Round Rock ISD student was grabbed and thrown into an isolation room by an administrator last April.
LIST: Central Texas schools announce cancellations amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the majority of the Central Texas area until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This weather will create the potential for black ice on roads, overnight lows in the 30s and freezing rain. As a result of the weather,...
Nonprofit sets out on mission to count how many Austinites are experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — Each year volunteers set out on what's called the "Point In Time" count which estimates how many people are experiencing homelessness across Austin. The group leading the mission is the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) and members are looking to help as many people they can in the process.
House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
3 things to know about the Austin City Council's first meeting of 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the newly sworn-in Austin City Council will meet for the first time. Here's a breakdown of three notable items on Thursday's agenda. First, Item 33 would approve a contract with Capital Area Occupational Medicine to provide low-cost medical care. The City says the company would provide low-cost vaccines and other medical testing services.
Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
Traffic pedestrian accidents increasing in Austin
Traffic deaths in Austin are on the rise. The city has broken its record for most traffic deaths for the second year in a row.
CapMetro selects finalist for President, CEO position
AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) has announced the finalist taking over for the President and CEO of the company Friday afternoon. Included in the agenda for CapMetro's board meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, was the actionable item to approve the new General Manager, President and CEO position to Dorothy Watkins. Watkins is currently the company's interim president and CEO, and would take over the full position.
Austin Rapid Rehousing Program hopes to help hundreds experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — A national nonprofit that provides services to people experiencing homelessness has opened an office in Austin. Endeavors, a nonprofit based in San Antonio, is partnering with the City of Austin and ECHO (Ending Community Homeless Coalition) to help continue working on the Austin Rapid Rehousing Program, which is paid for through various grants.
Austin Justice Coalition holds rally against police brutality Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) hosted a rally at Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday evening. The coalition said it was a chance for Austinites to voice their anger over police brutality, as a place to uplift the responding efforts in Memphis and to remember previous victims of police brutality in Austin. It started at 5 p.m.
Round Rock could consider ordinance requiring sprinklers at pet boarding facilities
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock could consider requiring sprinkler systems at all pet boarding facilities. According to a report from Community Impact, Round Rock city staff are currently working on a possible ordinance that would require the addition of sprinkler systems and carbon monoxide detectors for some existing pet boarding facilities.
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
Travis County approves contract to build more housing units at Community First! Village
AUSTIN, Texas — As the need for more housing for people experiencing homelessness continues, Travis County is using federal funding to try to address the issue. With help from the American Rescue Plan, county commissioners have approved $35 million to add hundreds of units to Mobile Loves and Fishes' Community First! Village.
Austin Justice Coalition holds rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) hosted a rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr. on Tuesday. The AJC is using the rally as a way to support the "#JusticeForAlex" campaign and to demand that Austin Police Department Chief Joe Chacon fire the officers involved in the Gonzales' death.
Austin nurses hold candlelight vigil in nationwide protest highlighting unsafe conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — Nurses across Austin gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday evening as part of a nationwide protest that highlights the "quad-demic," which they say spotlights "the hospital industry's prioritization of money over patient care." Ascension Seton nurses met at the administrative offices of Ascension Seton Medical Center...
Updates: Icy conditions causing closures on Central Texas roads
AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began to pretreat bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads on...
