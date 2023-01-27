ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Comments / 0

Related
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition

For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Supply – Your Home Improvement Headquarters

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building supplies and materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold – contact Tionesta Builders Supply today!. Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building supplies and materials, including:. Electrical supplies. Plumbing supplies.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Sandra M. Simpson

Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
CLARION, PA
wisr680.com

Local Resident and Organization Recognized

A local resident and a local organization are receiving recognition for their positive impact on the community. Debbie Crum and Butler Collaborative for Families were recently named Community Champion Award Honorees by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Crum is the Director of Outreach at the Butler County Tourism and Convention...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Mae C. Allen

Mae C. Allen, age 95, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, January 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Born on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late T. F. and Verna Cavanaugh. She was raised in the...
VALENCIA, PA
explore venango

Harold E. “Bud” Price

Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
KNOX, PA
wtae.com

Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship

ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Anna J. Witherup

Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Ralph H. Minich

Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health. Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy...
BROOKVILLE, PA
YourErie

New Quaker Steak & Lube location opens with a bowling alley

One popular local restaurant has opened its new location featuring a new lineup and atmosphere. Friday, Quaker Steak & Lube had a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Hooch & Blotto’s once stood. The original Quaker Steak & Lube location on upper Peach Street closed in September. The business, which is attached to Splash Lagoon, is owned by […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Bathware offers a wide range of opportunities from manufacturing to operations with competitive salaries and benefits. Clarion Bathware offers a new pay structure and a $600 sign-on bonus!. Open positions:. Production Workers. Maintenance Helper. Mechanic. Mechanic Helper. Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)...
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Lila

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Lila – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Lila is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Lila is friendly, smart, playful, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Periods of rain. High near 43. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy