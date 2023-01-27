Read full article on original website
Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition
For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day January 31!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Bring your friends to Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville to celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day January 31. Deer Creek Winery is celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day with a spiked hot chocolate bar and a decorate your own mug craft. The event is for anyone 21 years of age or older.
Several new events coming to Mercer County
The city of Sharon has a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to.
SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Supply – Your Home Improvement Headquarters
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building supplies and materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold – contact Tionesta Builders Supply today!. Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building supplies and materials, including:. Electrical supplies. Plumbing supplies.
Sandra M. Simpson
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
Local Resident and Organization Recognized
A local resident and a local organization are receiving recognition for their positive impact on the community. Debbie Crum and Butler Collaborative for Families were recently named Community Champion Award Honorees by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Crum is the Director of Outreach at the Butler County Tourism and Convention...
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER...
Mae C. Allen
Mae C. Allen, age 95, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, January 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Born on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late T. F. and Verna Cavanaugh. She was raised in the...
Harold E. “Bud” Price
Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship
ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
Ralph H. Minich
Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health. Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy...
Historical Series: The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began” Part Four. In his opening statement in the first-degree murder trial of Lydia Dean, Venango County District Attorney Robert T. Grannis asked a jury of seven men and five women to return a verdict of guilty.
New Quaker Steak & Lube location opens with a bowling alley
One popular local restaurant has opened its new location featuring a new lineup and atmosphere. Friday, Quaker Steak & Lube had a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Hooch & Blotto’s once stood. The original Quaker Steak & Lube location on upper Peach Street closed in September. The business, which is attached to Splash Lagoon, is owned by […]
Renowned pilot honored at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
Greensburg native and X-1 test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin was on the verge of making history as the pilot who broke the sound barrier. After a contract dispute, Goodlin, who flew military planes for three countries, lost his seat in the cockpit and faded into the ranks of aviation history.
SPONSORED: Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Bathware offers a wide range of opportunities from manufacturing to operations with competitive salaries and benefits. Clarion Bathware offers a new pay structure and a $600 sign-on bonus!. Open positions:. Production Workers. Maintenance Helper. Mechanic. Mechanic Helper. Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Lila
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Lila – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Lila is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Lila is friendly, smart, playful, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Periods of rain. High near 43. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
