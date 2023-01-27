GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Griffin McElroy scored 13 points Friday to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a back-and-forth win over South Hadley. “We jumped out to an 11-2 lead with 4:30 to go in the first quarter, but both team's offenses sputtered and it was 11-4 at the end of the quarter,” Monument Mountain coach Randy Koldys said. “We then upped the lead to 25-10 but the Tigers closed the lead to 27-20 at the half.”

