ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

McElroy Leads Monument Past South Hadley

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Griffin McElroy scored 13 points Friday to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a back-and-forth win over South Hadley. “We jumped out to an 11-2 lead with 4:30 to go in the first quarter, but both team's offenses sputtered and it was 11-4 at the end of the quarter,” Monument Mountain coach Randy Koldys said. “We then upped the lead to 25-10 but the Tigers closed the lead to 27-20 at the half.”
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Doyle, Mounties Top Franklin Tech

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Chase Doyle scored 28 points Friday to lead the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to a 77-47 win over Franklin Tech. Doyle scored 14 points in the first quarter, when the Mounties jumped out to a 32-3 lead. Elias Robinson and Seamus Barnes each scored 10...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Sandifer, Miller Earn Athlete of the Week Honors

No boys basketball team in Berkshire County has rivaled the success of Taconic over the last decade. And no one had a better week than Tayvon Sandifer and this year's edition of the Thunder. Sandifer scored 16 points on Tuesday to lead his team to a home win over Minnechaug.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy