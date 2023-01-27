Read full article on original website
HS Sports Scoreboard: David Noel leads Minnechaug hockey over Hopedale
The Minnechaug boys hockey team used a trio of goals from David Noel Saturday as it defeated Hopedale 5-2 at the Olympia Ice Center.
Mount Greylock’s Oliver Swabey, Anne Miller lead way in HS Nordic Race No. 3
The Mount Greylock Nordic ski teams were dominant Saturday, taking the top three spots in both the boys and girls races en route to top team finishes at Mohawk Trail Regional High School.
McElroy Leads Monument Past South Hadley
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Griffin McElroy scored 13 points Friday to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a back-and-forth win over South Hadley. “We jumped out to an 11-2 lead with 4:30 to go in the first quarter, but both team's offenses sputtered and it was 11-4 at the end of the quarter,” Monument Mountain coach Randy Koldys said. “We then upped the lead to 25-10 but the Tigers closed the lead to 27-20 at the half.”
Doyle, Mounties Top Franklin Tech
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Chase Doyle scored 28 points Friday to lead the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to a 77-47 win over Franklin Tech. Doyle scored 14 points in the first quarter, when the Mounties jumped out to a 32-3 lead. Elias Robinson and Seamus Barnes each scored 10...
Sandifer, Miller Earn Athlete of the Week Honors
No boys basketball team in Berkshire County has rivaled the success of Taconic over the last decade. And no one had a better week than Tayvon Sandifer and this year's edition of the Thunder. Sandifer scored 16 points on Tuesday to lead his team to a home win over Minnechaug.
Vin Maggi, Pope Francis boys hockey fend off late comeback against Bishop Hendricken
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With just over nine minutes remaining in regulation between Pope Francis boys ice hockey and Bishop Hendricken on Saturday, the Cardinals thought the game was sealed as Nick Petkovich made it a three-goal lead.
