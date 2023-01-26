Read full article on original website
FORT WORTH, TX—The West Virginia Mountaineer Women’s basketball team kept rolling Saturday whipping TCU 62-55. The Mountaineers (14-5, 5-3) are just one game out of first place in the Big 12, trailing No. 14 Oklahoma, Texas and No. 18 Iowa State. WVU has now won five out of their last six games.
