brooklynsportsworld.com
4 Double-Digit Scorers Propel St. Joseph Hill Hoops to Win Over Kennedy Catholic
On Sunday, Staten Island’s St. Joseph Hill Academy varsity basketball team played one of its most complete, balance offensive games of the season, as they had four girls who scored in double-digits en route to a 73-55 non-league victory over scrappy Kennedy Catholic (Somers, N.Y.) at home. Head coach...
Brooklyn’s Nasir Muhammad Picks Up 3rd College Hoops Offer
Class 2023 Xaverian High School (Brooklyn, NY) guard Nasir Muhammad has received an offer from Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Mens’ basketball program, today VerbalCommits.com Tweeted. In addition to the Highlander offer, Muhammad holds offers from Manhattan and LIU, per VerbalCommits.com. All three colleges are local...
Syracuse Hoops Lands Commit from Cardinal Hayes’ Elijah Moore
Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) shooting guard Elijah Moore has verbally committed to Division I Syracuse Mens’ basketball program, today TheHoopPost.com Tweeted. Moore picked the Orange over Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami. Additionally, the 6-foot-4 junior has previously held offers from Alabama, California, Miami, Oklahoma, Saint Joseph’s,...
Cardozo HS Alum, Hofstra Righty Brian Hart Re-Signs with New Britain Bees
Former Cardozo High School and current Hofstra University pitcher Brian Hart has re-signed with the New Britain Bees, a member of the Futures League, a high-quality summer collegiate baseball association, yesterday the team Tweeted. The Rosedale, N.Y., native enjoyed an excellent summer for the Bees last year. The righty finished...
