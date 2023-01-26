ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn’s Nasir Muhammad Picks Up 3rd College Hoops Offer

Class 2023 Xaverian High School (Brooklyn, NY) guard Nasir Muhammad has received an offer from Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Mens’ basketball program, today VerbalCommits.com Tweeted. In addition to the Highlander offer, Muhammad holds offers from Manhattan and LIU, per VerbalCommits.com. All three colleges are local...
Syracuse Hoops Lands Commit from Cardinal Hayes’ Elijah Moore

Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) shooting guard Elijah Moore has verbally committed to Division I Syracuse Mens’ basketball program, today TheHoopPost.com Tweeted. Moore picked the Orange over Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami. Additionally, the 6-foot-4 junior has previously held offers from Alabama, California, Miami, Oklahoma, Saint Joseph’s,...
Cardozo HS Alum, Hofstra Righty Brian Hart Re-Signs with New Britain Bees

Former Cardozo High School and current Hofstra University pitcher Brian Hart has re-signed with the New Britain Bees, a member of the Futures League, a high-quality summer collegiate baseball association, yesterday the team Tweeted. The Rosedale, N.Y., native enjoyed an excellent summer for the Bees last year. The righty finished...
