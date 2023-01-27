Read full article on original website
Fix COD Warzone WHITELIST FAILURE error
This post features solutions to fix COD Warzone 2 WHITELIST FAILURE Error. Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. But many users have complained about the WHITELIST FAILURE error in COD Warzone 2. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix it.
BEST free image background removal tool
There are times when you want to remove the background of an image. You may be trying to get a specific object from a photo or crop out a person. However, removing the image’s background has been daunting over the years. But today, it is much easier thanks to tools like erase.bg. It is one of the best free image background removal web applications. In this post, we will share how you can remove any background from your image.
How to convert Physical Machine to Virtual Machine in VirtualBox
Sometimes we have to keep old computers regardless of their speed as it contains programs and files that are useful. If there are no hardware issues with the old computer, then you can keep that computer, but if you think that the hardware of the old computer may fail, then it is advisable to turn it into a virtual machine that you can launch using VirtualBox.In this article, we will learn how to convert a physical machine to a virtual machine in VirtualBox.
Fix Device not started (igfx) error on Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Device not started (igfx) error on Windows 11/10. IGFX is the Intel Graphics Media Accelerator, an onboard graphics chip. Igfxem.exe is the main control module for Intel’s graphics cards. This module is fixed between the Intel graphics card and the Windows OS that, allows rotating off the screen and controlling several important graphics card features. But recently, many users have complained about this error on Windows. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error.
LockDown Browser is not working [Fixed]
It can be frustrating when the LockDown browser is not working on your Windows PC. The Respondus LockDown Browser disables all other applications on your computer so that you can’t access any other resources during exam time. If the browser is not working, it means there are other programs like antiviruses, VPNs, or malware that affect its functionality. In other cases, the problem could be the browser itself.
Unable to open kernel device \\.vmcidev\vmx in VMware Workstation
Virtual machine software called VMware Workstation runs various operating systems on a single host computer. Every virtual machine in VMware can run a single instance of any operating system like Microsoft, Linux, etc, at the same time. However, it is not free from errors. When launching VMWare Workstation, we may see an Unable to open kernel device ‘\\.\VMCIDev\VMX’ error due to misconfigured VMX file or corrupted VMware Workstation program. In this article, we will discuss the matter in detail and find solutions to resolve the said error.
Field browser doesn’t contain a valid alias configuration
While compiling your code, if you come across Field ‘browser’ doesn’t contain a valid alias configuration error, check out these tips and tricks to troubleshoot the issue. Whether you use Webpack or Webpack2, this error can appear on both. Also, the set of solutions is the same across both versions of Webpack.
Install VMware Tools greyed out [Fixed]
If you cannot install the VMware Tools on the guest operating system running on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 host machine because the Install VMware Tools option is grayed out, then this post offers a simple and quick fix to this issue. You will run into this issue if:
Bitdefender VPN not working on Windows 11/10
If you have landed on this page, chances are you are searching for easy and quick solutions to fix your issue where Bitdefender VPN is not working or displays connection errors on your Windows 11/10 PC. This post offers working fixes to the issues. Bitdefender VPN connection errors. Below are...
How to upload videos and pictures from Xbox to OneDrive
Microsoft knows that millions of gamers use their Xbox console to capture videos and photos. Such content is usually stored on internal storage, and it can become a problem since storage is not unlimited. To get around this, Microsoft made it possible for gamers to upload videos and photos to OneDrive directly from the Xbox itself.
