Sometimes we have to keep old computers regardless of their speed as it contains programs and files that are useful. If there are no hardware issues with the old computer, then you can keep that computer, but if you think that the hardware of the old computer may fail, then it is advisable to turn it into a virtual machine that you can launch using VirtualBox.In this article, we will learn how to convert a physical machine to a virtual machine in VirtualBox.

15 HOURS AGO