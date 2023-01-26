Read full article on original website
Related
washingtonstatenews.net
Bi-Partisan Bill Would Help WA Communities Hire Officers
Perhaps some of the legislators who were leaning more towards defunding law enforcement are taking notice. SB (senate bill) 5361 passes committee with Bi-Partisan support. A Republican-sponsored WA State Senate Bill has passed the major hurdle by making it out of the Senate Justice and Law Committee last Tuesday. According...
washingtonstatenews.net
Lawsuit Challenges WA Ballot Signature Verification
The lawsuit was filed last November, but word is starting to filter out now. Lawsuit challenges WA state's signature verification on ballots. According to information released by Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH Radio in Seattle, the suit was "quietly" filed in 2022, but now starting to get exposure. Rantz...
washingtonstatenews.net
Free School Lunches for K-12 Students Proposed in 2023 State Legislative Session
There are two bills currently in the 2023 state legislative session proposing to make school lunch free of charge for all K-12 students. During the first two years of the pandemic, the federal government waived lunch fees due to school closures and COVID-19 lockdowns. However, school lunch fees were reinstated...
Comments / 0