ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonstatenews.net

Bi-Partisan Bill Would Help WA Communities Hire Officers

Perhaps some of the legislators who were leaning more towards defunding law enforcement are taking notice. SB (senate bill) 5361 passes committee with Bi-Partisan support. A Republican-sponsored WA State Senate Bill has passed the major hurdle by making it out of the Senate Justice and Law Committee last Tuesday. According...
WASHINGTON STATE
washingtonstatenews.net

Lawsuit Challenges WA Ballot Signature Verification

The lawsuit was filed last November, but word is starting to filter out now. Lawsuit challenges WA state's signature verification on ballots. According to information released by Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH Radio in Seattle, the suit was "quietly" filed in 2022, but now starting to get exposure. Rantz...
KING COUNTY, WA
washingtonstatenews.net

Free School Lunches for K-12 Students Proposed in 2023 State Legislative Session

There are two bills currently in the 2023 state legislative session proposing to make school lunch free of charge for all K-12 students. During the first two years of the pandemic, the federal government waived lunch fees due to school closures and COVID-19 lockdowns. However, school lunch fees were reinstated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy