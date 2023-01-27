Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
'I still feel like I'm on another planet': Sabalenka steps out with Australian Open trophy
Cloud 9 looks an awful lot like Melbourne, Australia for Aryna Sabalenka. The newly crowned Australian Open champion stepped out on the town on Sunday as a Grand Slam winner for the first time, and took her trophy for a spin in front of one of the city's most scenic backdrops.
wtatennis.com
Former No.1 Ashleigh Barty reunites with the Australian Open trophy
Reigning Australian Open champion and retired No.1 Ashleigh Barty was on hand at Melbourne Park to deliver the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy to Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open women's final. The 26-year-old Queenslander, who announced her sudden retirement last April, received a rousing ovation from the crowd...
wtatennis.com
'A joy to watch': Social media reacts to Australian Open final
Aryna Sabalenka ascended to the ranks of Grand Slam champion on Saturday after coming from a set down to defeat Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open final. Sabalenka, 24, extended her winning streak to 11 straight matches, having also won Adelaide 1 to start her season. She has now won four three-setters against Rybakina in as many encounters.
wtatennis.com
Korneeva wins Australian Open junior title after marathon final
No.9 seed Alina Korneeva triumphed in a grueling final between 15-year-olds to win the Australian Open junior girls' singles title, overcoming No.7 seed Mirra Andreeva 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. Playing in the first junior Grand Slam tournament of her career, Korneeva prevailed over her friend...
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova, Siniakova win second straight Australian Open title
Defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova continued their exceptional Grand Slam winning streak in women’s doubles by capturing the 2023 Australian Open title in Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. No.1 seeds Krejcikova and Siniakova of the Czech Republic won their second straight title in Melbourne, and their seventh...
wtatennis.com
How Sabalenka found her inner calm and a new level of success
Aryna Sabalenka was, understandably, a little revved up as she served for her first major title. She failed to put away any of her first three championship points in the final game. On the fourth, she took her time and took a breath. When Elena Rybakina finally overhit a forehand, Sabalenka fell to the court in tears.
wtatennis.com
Week in Review: Sabalenka breaks through, new faces emerge
The Insider Wrap is a recap of everything you need to know from the week (or two) that was. The first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 is in the books, with Aryna Sabalenka taking charge Down Under, Elena Rybakina almost backing up her Wimbledon run and Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova sweeping another Slam.
wtatennis.com
Rankings Watch: Rybakina makes Top 10 debut, Sabalenka returns to No.2
The first Grand Slam tournament of the 2023 season is complete, with brand new Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka spearheading a number of significant moves in the latest edition of the WTA Rankings. Sabalenka returns to her career-high ranking of No.2. In her past three tournaments, the 24-year-old has collected...
wtatennis.com
Get the Gear: Check out Sabalenka's look in Melbourne
Ayrna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win against Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open. Check out Sabalenka's look and her gear during her two-week run in Melbourne. Australian Open reaction. Sabalenka made a splash on the court with her Nike Women's Spring Slam Dress and...
