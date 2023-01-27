ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Investors Buy Income Funds As Investor Confidence In Global Markets Dips

The HL Investor Confidence index has increased by 8 points this month, up to 77. Confidence has decreased in the Asia Pacific, European, Global Emerging, Japanese and North American sectors and risen in the UK sector. Investors favoured income and passive plays amidst the uncertainty. It has been a stellar...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
msn.com

Oil prices advance on U.S. growth, Chinese recovery hope

(Reuters) -Oil prices edged ahead for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand as COVID-19 cases and deaths plunged from last month's peak levels. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.34%, to $87.77 a barrel by 0321...
CNBC

Oil dips $2 on global economic concerns

Crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $1.15 to $87.04 a barrel, a 1.3% loss, by 11:11 a.m. ET. U.S. crude fell 96 cents, or 1.2%, to $80.66 per barrel. related...
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Oil prices firm on upbeat U.S. economic data

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger than expected U.S. economic growth, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures gained $1.15, or 1.3%, to $88.62 a barrel by 0930 GMT. U.S. crude also rose...
NASDAQ

Fed's words in focus as markets bet rate hikes will soon end

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases"...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 30, 2023

Wall Street closed higher on Friday continuing the northbound movements of U.S. stocks in January. A series of favorable economic data, especially a key inflation data, boosted market participants’ sentiment. All three major indexes ended in green. For the week as a whole, these indexes also finished in positive territory.
NASDAQ

Tech stocks lead losses in Europe on rate jitters

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 30 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday amid a rout across the board as caution crept in ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings later this week, with shares of rate-sensitive stocks like technology among the major drags.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
NASDAQ

Despite GDP Growth, Recession Fears Linger

Despite volatility and fears of a recession, the U.S. economy ended on an up note. Data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed that U.S. gross domestic product grew by a 2.9% annualized rate over the quarter that ended December 31. While representing a slowdown from 3.2% growth in the previous quarter, this is still above the 2.8% economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.
NASDAQ

Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, and as traders remain cautious ahead of a busy week, when the US Fed, Bank of England and European Central Bank are due to lift interest rates in an effort to bring inflation down from a multi-decade high. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...

