Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
ValueWalk
Investors Buy Income Funds As Investor Confidence In Global Markets Dips
The HL Investor Confidence index has increased by 8 points this month, up to 77. Confidence has decreased in the Asia Pacific, European, Global Emerging, Japanese and North American sectors and risen in the UK sector. Investors favoured income and passive plays amidst the uncertainty. It has been a stellar...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
msn.com
Oil prices advance on U.S. growth, Chinese recovery hope
(Reuters) -Oil prices edged ahead for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand as COVID-19 cases and deaths plunged from last month's peak levels. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.34%, to $87.77 a barrel by 0321...
CNBC
Oil dips $2 on global economic concerns
Crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $1.15 to $87.04 a barrel, a 1.3% loss, by 11:11 a.m. ET. U.S. crude fell 96 cents, or 1.2%, to $80.66 per barrel. related...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lower Ahead of Fed, 'Tech Super Bowl' and Jobs Data Week
Tech stocks, riding their best start to the year since 2001, face a series of tests this week in the form of mega-cap earnings, a Fed rate decision and January jobs data.
Investors say they're bracing for the stock market to hit new lows this year amid weak corporate earnings
Roughly 70% of investors say the stock market has yet to bottom, per the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Around 35% says the lows won't be in until the second half of this year. Despite the rally in January, investors are concerned that 2023 will be marked by weak earnings. Investors...
msn.com
Oil prices firm on upbeat U.S. economic data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger than expected U.S. economic growth, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures gained $1.15, or 1.3%, to $88.62 a barrel by 0930 GMT. U.S. crude also rose...
Euro zone economic sentiment rises in January to seven-month high
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment rose to a seven-month high in January on more optimism across all sectors except construction, with inflation expectations among consumers and companies both sharply down, data showed on Monday.
NASDAQ
Fed's words in focus as markets bet rate hikes will soon end
Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases"...
Inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed cooled in December, but prices remain high
Inflation showed signs of cooling last month, a welcoming sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to cool consumer prices with higher interest rates.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 30, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Friday continuing the northbound movements of U.S. stocks in January. A series of favorable economic data, especially a key inflation data, boosted market participants’ sentiment. All three major indexes ended in green. For the week as a whole, these indexes also finished in positive territory.
NASDAQ
Tech stocks lead losses in Europe on rate jitters
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 30 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday amid a rout across the board as caution crept in ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings later this week, with shares of rate-sensitive stocks like technology among the major drags.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The. yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
NASDAQ
Despite GDP Growth, Recession Fears Linger
Despite volatility and fears of a recession, the U.S. economy ended on an up note. Data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed that U.S. gross domestic product grew by a 2.9% annualized rate over the quarter that ended December 31. While representing a slowdown from 3.2% growth in the previous quarter, this is still above the 2.8% economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, and as traders remain cautious ahead of a busy week, when the US Fed, Bank of England and European Central Bank are due to lift interest rates in an effort to bring inflation down from a multi-decade high. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.
US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...
Comments / 0