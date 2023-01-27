Read full article on original website
As executive director of UNIDOS, Virginia Gittens Escudero helps Latinx survivors of domestic violence access local services
Organizations that provide support and services around domestic and sexual abuse are vitally important for those undergoing violent and often isolating experiences at the hands of family or people close to them. Virginia Gittens Escudero is no stranger to working closely with those in need of support, and her experience has led her to undertake the executive director position at UNIDOS, an organization committed to being a resource for those in the Latinx community undergoing experiences of domestic or sexual abuse.
Adey Assefa to lead discussion on “purposeful intention” at Women’s Leadership Summit
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Economic Inclusion Director Adey Assefa will lead a panel discussion titled “WIth Purposeful Intention: Creating and Maintaining spaces for People of Color” at the Women’s Leadership Summit on February 6. The event is virtual and free, though registration is required. Registration is...
Dr. Ramón Ortiz to moderate panel discussion on equitable economic development at the Men’s Leadership Summit
Dr. Ramón Ortiz, Dean of the School of Business & Applied Arts at Madison College, will moderate a panel discussion titled “The Color of Money: Equitable Economic Development” at the Men’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, February 7. The event is virtual and free, though registration is...
Madison365 Week in Review for January 28
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and its Madison Black Gala, coming up February 23!. ahead of the release of the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. a big boost in a $1.5 million donation. Maia...
Ascendium’s $1.5M donation brings BGCDC’s McKenzie Regional Workforce Center closer to its $35M goal
Conceived by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and the Madison Area Builders Association, the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will aim to train and connect a new generation of young people to the skilled trades. On Wednesday, Ascendium announced that it was giving $1.5 million to the project that is slated to open this summer.
Adam Clausen to moderate panel on allyship at the Men’s Leadership Summit
Adam Clausen, Senior Leader at Life Center Church and director of the Youth Re-engagement Office at Madison schools, will moderate a panel discussion titled “You Don’t Lead Alone – The importance of creating lasting allies and friendships” at the Men’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, February 7.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: January 25
On the podcast today: “Black Girls Don’t” is this Saturday, South Madison is getting a big TIF investment and a small WIsconsin town is pushing back against a far-right school board takeover.
‘Black Girls Don’t’ inspires girls to dream, create their own path in life
Prenicia Clifton dislikes how society can often put young Black girls in a box and through her “Black Girls Don’t” event taking place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hawthorne Public Library on Madison’s east side, she plans to challenge stereotypes of Black girls and women and help them to create their own path in life while using her own inspirational story to inspire them.
“I’m reading the room.” Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford says the time is right to run for Common Council
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford has spent time as an entrepreneur and a comedian during her time in Madison, and now she is campaigning to represent District 15 as alder on Madison’s east side. Martinez-Rutherford’s support for inclusivity and diversity in the Madison comedy scene has also led her to encourage the same when it comes to supporting people running for public office. After the anti-LGBTQIA+ acts of terror that were carried out at Club Q in Colorado Springs and Pulse in Orlando, Martinez-Rutherford felt it was time to run for office herself.
Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services
For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
Indigenous community looks to heal weeks after a “pretendian” is exposed
Madison’s Indigenous and arts communities are working to disentangle themselves from a web left behind by Kay LeClaire, a white woman who has been claiming to be an Indigenous two-spirit person for at least five years. Since we first reported on LeClaire’s deceptions, the story went viral internationally. But...
“This is a true community event.” Centro Hispano to host annual Tres Reyes Magos Celebration on Saturday
El Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos (Three Kings’ Day), one of the special days many Latin American families enjoy, celebrates the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus’s nativity. It’s a day of heritage and traditions, gifts and delicacies. At Centro Hispano of Dane County, its been a tradition for decades and decades.
Lunar New Year Lion Dance
The Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., will celebrate the Lunar New Year all week long, concluding with a special outdoor Lion Dance performance by Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.. This event is free with general museum admission ($12).
Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project
The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
New South Madison TIF District would provide $115 million in financial support
Madison is looking to create a tax incremental financing (TIF) district that could provide an estimated $115 million in financial support for its South Side, the City of Madison announced on Tuesday. The TIF district, called TID 51, is bounded by Fish Hatchery Road, Wingra Creek, John Nolen Drive and...
Madison Police Chief and community leaders hold press conference denouncing police brutality ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
Leaders from the Madison community gathered to stand with Madison Police Chief Shon F. Barnes on Friday as he gave a statement denouncing police brutality in preparation for Memphis police releasing disturbing video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers later this afternoon. Five officers with the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their roles and have been charged with second-degree murder.
Madison Public Library offering free family portrait photos with community photographer Hedi Rudd
There are very few people who have captured community photos in Madison with the eye and with the talent like Hedi Rudd has over the years … over the decades, actually. In her latest endeavor, Rudd will be capturing photos of families and loved ones at Madison public libraries across the city for free. For the next couple of months, the Madison Public Library invites families from the Madison area to the Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne and Meadowridge libraries to get a free family portrait.
Centro Hispano Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration
Centro Hispano of Dane County will host their annual Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, at Centro, 810 W. Badger Rd. The Tres Reyes Celebration is a long-standing tradition at Centro Hispano of Dane County. This annual event usually brings children and their families to Centro for a community celebration that includes face painting, traditional snacks and hot chocolate, photos with the Three Kings and more.
Carla Vigue named University of Wisconsin Director of Tribal Relations
Carla Vigue has been named director of tribal relations at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, according to a news release from the university. She will begin her new role on January 23. Vigue, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, is currently director of communications, events and community engagement...
Centro Hispano Bike Giveaway
Centro Hispano, with support from Wheels for Winners and Madison Reading Project, will host a bike giveaway on Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Rd. No registration needed. One bike per child will be available on this day — first come...
