ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

As executive director of UNIDOS, Virginia Gittens Escudero helps Latinx survivors of domestic violence access local services

Organizations that provide support and services around domestic and sexual abuse are vitally important for those undergoing violent and often isolating experiences at the hands of family or people close to them. Virginia Gittens Escudero is no stranger to working closely with those in need of support, and her experience has led her to undertake the executive director position at UNIDOS, an organization committed to being a resource for those in the Latinx community undergoing experiences of domestic or sexual abuse.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for January 28

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and its Madison Black Gala, coming up February 23!. ahead of the release of the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. a big boost in a $1.5 million donation. Maia...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: January 25

On the podcast today: “Black Girls Don’t” is this Saturday, South Madison is getting a big TIF investment and a small WIsconsin town is pushing back against a far-right school board takeover.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

‘Black Girls Don’t’ inspires girls to dream, create their own path in life

Prenicia Clifton dislikes how society can often put young Black girls in a box and through her “Black Girls Don’t” event taking place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hawthorne Public Library on Madison’s east side, she plans to challenge stereotypes of Black girls and women and help them to create their own path in life while using her own inspirational story to inspire them.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“I’m reading the room.” Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford says the time is right to run for Common Council

Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford has spent time as an entrepreneur and a comedian during her time in Madison, and now she is campaigning to represent District 15 as alder on Madison’s east side. Martinez-Rutherford’s support for inclusivity and diversity in the Madison comedy scene has also led her to encourage the same when it comes to supporting people running for public office. After the anti-LGBTQIA+ acts of terror that were carried out at Club Q in Colorado Springs and Pulse in Orlando, Martinez-Rutherford felt it was time to run for office herself.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services

For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Lunar New Year Lion Dance

The Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., will celebrate the Lunar New Year all week long, concluding with a special outdoor Lion Dance performance by Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.. This event is free with general museum admission ($12).
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project

The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Madison Police Chief and community leaders hold press conference denouncing police brutality ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

Leaders from the Madison community gathered to stand with Madison Police Chief Shon F. Barnes on Friday as he gave a statement denouncing police brutality in preparation for Memphis police releasing disturbing video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers later this afternoon. Five officers with the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their roles and have been charged with second-degree murder.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison Public Library offering free family portrait photos with community photographer Hedi Rudd

There are very few people who have captured community photos in Madison with the eye and with the talent like Hedi Rudd has over the years … over the decades, actually. In her latest endeavor, Rudd will be capturing photos of families and loved ones at Madison public libraries across the city for free. For the next couple of months, the Madison Public Library invites families from the Madison area to the Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne and Meadowridge libraries to get a free family portrait.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Centro Hispano Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration

Centro Hispano of Dane County will host their annual Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, at Centro, 810 W. Badger Rd. The Tres Reyes Celebration is a long-standing tradition at Centro Hispano of Dane County. This annual event usually brings children and their families to Centro for a community celebration that includes face painting, traditional snacks and hot chocolate, photos with the Three Kings and more.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Centro Hispano Bike Giveaway

Centro Hispano, with support from Wheels for Winners and Madison Reading Project, will host a bike giveaway on Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Rd. No registration needed. One bike per child will be available on this day — first come...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy