thebeveragejournal.com
Martinis & Mistletoe Features Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Waterbury’s Palace Theater hosted its annual Martinis & Mistletoe holiday party and fundraiser sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka on Dec. 8. The event showcased festive holiday cocktails by five local venues: The Kitchen in Prospect, Sans Souci Restaurant, Signatures Restaurant, Verdi Restaurant and Vyne Restaurant & Bar. Bartenders from each venue were on-site mixing and pouring craft cocktails for guests using Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the base spirit. Guests were invited to vote for their favorite, with San Souci Restaurant in Waterbury winning top place with its Christmas Cosmo, a blend of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, triple sec, lime juice and white cranberry juice created by Polly Zagorski and Chloe Tompkins. Guests also enjoyed light fare by Emily’s Catering, a photo station, a raffle drawing and live music throughout the evening. All proceeds benefited the Palace Theater Annual Fund, which is used to preserve and operate the historic theater and continue to serve diverse audiences with its cultural and educational offerings.
thebeveragejournal.com
Charter Oak Brewing Co. Offers Holiday Cheer
Charter Oak Brewing Co. and its taproom hosted Santa for multiple Christmas-themed celebrations in December, including a family holiday singalong fit for all ages. Charter Oak Brewing Co., located in historic Danbury, offered guests live music, local brews and more. During the pre-Christmas festivities, visitors to the taproom and brewery enjoyed tastes of flagship brands such as 1687 Brown Ale, Royal Charter Pale Ale and Wadsworth IPA while meeting Santa Claus or chatting with Scott Vallely, Owner and Brewmaster, but, oddly, not at the same time. The family holiday singalong was led by The Billy Michael Band.
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
thebeveragejournal.com
Stony Creek Launches Tea-Infused Collaboration Brews
Branford, Connecticut-based Stony Creek Brewery revealed its first-ever collaboration with Fairfield, Connecticut-based The Bigelow Tea Company. The collaboration includes two new beers that are infused with Bigelow’s iconic teas, creating No Comment and Carpe Tea-em. A rich, drinkable German-style lager, No Comment features an infusion of Bigelow’s Constant Comment Tea, a blend of black tea, orange peel and sweet spices. Carpe Tea-em is a complex Hefeweizen bursting with the aroma and flavor of bright citrus bergamot fruit delivered by Bigelow’s Earl Grey Tea. The unfermented beer is brought to a boil before the hops are added, creating the ideal time to steep the tea. The tea is then brewed directly into the beer. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Bigelow Tea, a local, family-owned business with a commitment and passion for both their tea and their community,” said Ed Crowley Jr., President, Stony Creek Brewery. “As a family-owned business, we share the same passion for our beer, and our values align with our strong commitment to our community.” The new brews are distributed in the Ocean State by Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island – Wayne division.
ctbites.com
43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen
Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Warren Spirit Shop
Situated in the town center, Warren Spirit Shop is a convenient stop off the main thoroughfare of Route 45. Richard O’Grady has owned and run the shop for the past 15 years and, in that time, his business has become a mainstay for residents and visitors alike. With Warren’s population of just over 1,400, “I pretty much know everyone,” O’Grady said.
thebeveragejournal.com
Waypoint Spirits Launches Espresso-Flavored Vodka
Allan S. Goodman welcomed the newest spirit from Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Waypoint Spirits to its portfolio offerings: Waypoint Spirits Espresso Flavored Vodka. The new expression takes the locally distilled Waypoint Vodka and flavors it with freshly roasted coffee beans, making for a blend of rich espresso and chocolate flavors in a 70% ABV spirit perfect for cocktails or on its own. Founded in 2015, Waypoint Spirits opened under new ownership in 2021: Co-owners Debbie Licho, Tony Tine and Joe Tine. Its tasting room and distillery hosts visitors for tours and special events while featuring its handcrafted spirits in an extensive cocktail list. The line includes Waypoint Gin, Waypoint Vodka, Waypoint Rum and canned cocktails.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
Recreation & Parks finds use for South Norwalk land taken via eminent domain
NORWALK, Conn. — The City plans to use South Norwalk property taken from the Cocchia family to create what Norwalk Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes called “a perfect secondary parks garage.”. Situated at 10 Tito Court, the land was obtained via eminent domain to overcome...
thebeveragejournal.com
Champagne Spectacular Showcases Selections
Maximum Beverage hosted a festive Champagne Spectacular showcasing a variety of imported and domestic bubbly selections at the Hartford Golf Club on Dec. 8. Representatives from a variety of state distributors and suppliers were in attendance to pour more than 30 Champagnes and sparkling wines for guests spanning a variety of styles, price points and regions, with an eye on consumer education in time for holiday selections. Guests paired their pours with elegant hors d’oeuvres while perusing the many offerings.
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
New Britain Herald
Berlin has a new pizza place
BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
iheart.com
The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years
The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Rent Stability Is Past Due In Connecticut
The housing crisis in Connecticut feels hopeless right now. But we can fight it by telling our stories to the politicians in power who need to understand that this crisis affects tenants in every city and town in Connecticut. Together, we can demand change. Last summer, I and other members...
Push-ups for pets: Wallingford gym raises money for pups, kitties
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Club 24 Gym got down on all fours for a good cause on Saturday. Push-up after push-up, members raised money for the pups and kitties at the Wallingford Animal Shelter. For every push-up a member did, Club 24 donated a dollar to the shelter. Our goal is to […]
NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community
For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Tom Goldenberg running for New Haven mayor
(WTNH) – We continue our look at the 2023 city and town municipal races across Connecticut. Last week we had the mayor of New Haven and now we are speaking to one of his challengers. Tom Goldenberg is taking on Mayor Justin Elicker. Watch the video above for the...
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
