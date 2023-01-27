ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, WI

WEAU-TV 13

A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing. Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire clinic offers MRI and infusion therapy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new clinic in Eau Claire is offering MRI and infusion therapy at lower costs for patients. Smart Scan Medical Imaging has opened its doors for business and is the first clinic of it’s kind to join the healthcare community in Eau Claire. Director of Operations and Business Development, Jane Sanford, said the clinic offers quality healthcare to everyone at an affordable price.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
fox9.com

Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
HASTINGS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a Friday morning crash in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street near HyVee just before 7 a.m. Friday. Police said one vehicle failed to yield while...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
106.9 KROC

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory Issued

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Minnesota counties of Goodhue, Wabasha, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower; and for the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd. This advisory is through 11am Sunday morning. Wind chills could reach around -25 degrees Sunday morning, capable of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
news8000.com

ALERT DAY Saturday - Snow for Some

WHAT I'M TRACKING: A 3rd round of snow from yet another system that will impact our area on Saturday. Expect snow to develop Saturday morning, then taper off Saturday night. The best snow chances will be in southern portions of the viewing area, but light snow could creep north to the I-90 corridor... with very slim chances for snow farther north around Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Barron County Sheriff’s Department locates missing man; found safe

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that a man that was reported missing since Jan. 13 was found safe on Friday. 41-year-old Daniel Evitch was reported missing in a Facebook post on Friday made by the Sheriff’s Department. The post, which has been deleted, did not include any follow-up information, but a member of the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Evitch was found safe a few hours after the post was published.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
POLK COUNTY, WI

