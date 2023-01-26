Read full article on original website
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 31, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Pettis County Deputies took a report of a burglary Saturday evening from the 21000 block of Route B in Pettis County. The burglary happened that morning, and the investigation continues. Last Tuesday afternoon, Deputies took a report...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 31, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday morning, a wanted subject was contacted at the Stone Creek Plaza, 3232 West 16th Street. The subject was identified, and his Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant was confirmed. Lamberto Alejo-Diaz, 42, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Alejo-Diaz was booked on his FTA warrant on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender), Failure to Maintain the Right Half of the Roadway, and Operating a Motor Vehicle on the Highway Without a Valid License. Bond was set at $350 cash only.
Three Injured in Pettis County Collision
Three people were injured in a two-truck collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 GMC truck, driven by 21-year-old Carsen S. Gerke of Windsor, was Missouri 52, west of Route B around 2 a.m., when the truck traveled into the opposing lane and struck an eastbound 1993 Ford truck, driven by 42-year-old Thomas S. West of Clinton.
Sedalia Police tout the success of their Drone Unit
The Sedalia Police Department is touting the success of its Drone Unit. Sedalia Police recently assisted the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic incident, possibly involving a gun. Officers located footprints in the snow leading from the residence to a nearby tree line. Officers used the drone to fly over the tree line and locate the suspect.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female had several bruises and marks on her from the incident. Contact was later made with the suspect, and he was placed under arrest. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest from Warren County.
Holden Man Injured in JoCo Crash
A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2012 Ford F-250, driven by 46-year-old Jeremy L. Sisk of Holden, was at County Road SW 101 and County Road SW 250, around 7 p.m., when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway and strike a ditch, a fence and several trees.
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Homeless Man Arrested For Harassment By SPD
On Saturday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 17th Street in reference to a trespassing call. The caller stated a man was trying to enter her home and was making violent threats towards her and her husband. The caller provided Dispatch with a description of the suspect.
One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
One arrested, one shot near Cosmo Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at a trailer park near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they arrested...
Slick roads contribute to serious injuries in Miller County crash
A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries last night when the car she’s riding in wrecks on icy roads in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Myra Logan, 43, of Crocker, was riding in a car driving on Route U when the driver traveled off the side of the road, overturned, and struck a fence.
The K-9 At The Johnson County Missouri Detention Center
K-9 Ammo's beat, along with his handler, is based primarily at the Johnson County Missouri Detention Center. So what is Ammo's role at the detention center? Keep reading to find out. K-9 Ammo has been with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office since March 2021. He's a Belgian Malinois and serves...
Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business
Firefighters were still on the scene past noon of a Monday morning fire at a Jefferson City business. The post Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County
A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
One person injured during two-vehicle collision on JC's Southwest Boulevard
One person suffers moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Jefferson City’s south side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to Southwest Boulevard Saturday night around 6 p.m. Police say Kendra McElroy, 44, of Jefferson City, was attempting to turn onto Route C when she turned into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
