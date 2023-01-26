Read full article on original website
Related
Candlelight vigil honors 3 killed in Robeson County shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs community gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor the three people killed in a quadruple shooting. The community brought balloons and donations to split among the victims’ families. People wore purple for Sierra Wherry, blue for James Buearguard, red for Donald Williams, black for the community […]
Police at NC coast seek man wanted for financial fraud at ‘several’ banks, officials say
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a town at the North Carolina coast are looking for a man who they say is wanted in a financial fraud case. The Shallotte Police Department in Brunswick County said the man in bank surveillance photos is wanted in the fraud case that spans “several local banks.” Police posted […]
Gunfire exchanged during Highway 17 Business barricade situation; Horry County officer hit by shrapnel at start of incident
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was hit by shrapnel during an overnight barricade situation that blocked Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area for severla hours, authorities said. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released, according to Horry County police. The injury occurred at […]
Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
WECT
Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of the...
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
columbuscountynews.com
Jerry Edward Martin
Nov. 21, 1961 – Jan. 24, 2023 (age 61) Jerry Edward Martin, 61, of Bladenboro, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on Nov. 21, 1961 in Robeson County, the son of Edward Jerome Martin and Betty Parker Martin. Jerry was a loving...
WECT
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a South Columbus High School student. Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and charged in the Jan. 23 murder of Jeremiah Nyree Long. The sheriff’s office says...
foxwilmington.com
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to story we brought you back in December, about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine all the way down to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached his destination of the Florida Keys on...
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
