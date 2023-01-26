ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WBTW News13

Candlelight vigil honors 3 killed in Robeson County shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs community gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor the three people killed in a quadruple shooting. The community brought balloons and donations to split among the victims’ families. People wore purple for Sierra Wherry, blue for James Buearguard, red for Donald Williams, black for the community […]
RED SPRINGS, NC
WBTW News13

Gunfire exchanged during Highway 17 Business barricade situation; Horry County officer hit by shrapnel at start of incident

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was hit by shrapnel during an overnight barricade situation that blocked Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area for severla hours, authorities said. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released, according to Horry County police. The injury occurred at […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WECT

Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Jerry Edward Martin

Nov. 21, 1961 – Jan. 24, 2023 (age 61) Jerry Edward Martin, 61, of Bladenboro, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on Nov. 21, 1961 in Robeson County, the son of Edward Jerome Martin and Betty Parker Martin. Jerry was a loving...
BLADENBORO, NC
foxwilmington.com

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

