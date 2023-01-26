Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Love’s gets permission, with conditions, to build Herculaneum truck stop
After a new traffic study is completed, it looks like the Love’s Travel Stops will proceed with its plans to build a truck stop on a 28-acre site west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way in Herculaneum. City Administrator Jim Kasten said he believes the...
Washington Missourian
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
myleaderpaper.com
Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
mymoinfo.com
Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis
A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
mymoinfo.com
William Joseph Joe Brewen III – Service 1/31/23 10 a.m.
William Joseph Joe Brewen the Third of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 75. His funeral service will be Tuesday morning at ten o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in the Knob Lick Cemetery. Visitation is tonight at 5 o’clock at Follis &...
Police: Jennings man missing nearly a week
A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday.
Massive pileup involves at least 20 cars, roads icy around St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed at least two major accidents involving a massive pileup in St. Louis were caused by black ice on interstate highways. MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton said of two major accidents including one on Interstate 64 eastbound between DD and N involving...
stlpublicradio.org
Former Belleville mayor fights health problems with friends, family and faith
Former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert was spending time with his grandchildren, helping out with the family business, getting involved in local causes and hoping to do some traveling with his wife, Rita. Then bad news dropped like a bomb on Nov. 10. Eckert said an unusually fast heartbeat prompted him...
St. Louis suburb’s ’15-minute-city’ plan gets international attention
ST. LOUIS — A plan to transform a St. Louis suburb into a “15-minute city” is getting worldwide recognition. The Guardian is featuring the O’Fallon, Illinois 20-year development plan. What is it? Simply put, people living in O’Fallon, Illinois, should have everything they need within a...
FOX2now.com
Sneaky weather system may cause a few slick spots
ST. LOUIS – It’s not always the big storms that cause headaches. Sometimes it’s the really weak or small ones that are super sneaky and can put down just enough winter precipitation to catch locals off guard. There’s been a system highlighted for several days, zipping through...
myleaderpaper.com
Cash stolen from Cedar Hill arcade
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Cedar Hill Game Room, 8150 S. Industrial Drive, where someone allegedly broke into an office and stole cash. The Sheriff’s Office would not say how much money was taken from the arcade. Surveillance video showed someone enter...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land
The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
myleaderpaper.com
Two-vehicle accident in Arnold injures two
Two women were injured Thursday, Jan. 26, in an accident at Hwy. 141 and Hwy. 21 near Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:10 p.m., Lacey A. Snow, 25, of Park Hills was driving north in a 2014 Ford Taurus on Hwy. 141 in the left turn lane for Hwy. 21 and changed lanes to the right to continue north on Hwy. 141. However, when Snow got into the northbound lane, she pulled into the path of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old High Ridge girl, and the left front corner of the Jeep hit the back right corner of the Ford, the report said.
kjluradio.com
Steelville man arrested after exiting stolen "tiny home"
A Crawford County man is arrested for stealing numerous items including a tiny home. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports it responded to White River Loop near Cherryville on Saturday after receiving information about the location of a possible stolen tiny home that was reported earlier this month in Steelville.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
Juvenile driver flees traffic stop, strikes MSHP trooper with stolen Kia
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Driving a stolen Kia, a juvenile struck a MSHP trooper in St. Peters Saturday evening, a MSHP spokesperson confirmed. As the trooper spoke to the driver during a traffic stop in the east bound lanes of I-70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, the driver took off, striking the trooper.
KMOV
Local pastor carjacked at gunpoint by teens
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor. The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van. Surveillance video obtained...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man killed, High Ridge woman seriously hurt in UTV accident
A High Ridge man was killed and a High Ridge woman was seriously injured in a UTV accident Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pulaski County northwest of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Nolan, 43, was riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger north on Riddle Road four miles north of Buckhorn at 9:50 p.m. when the UTV went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
