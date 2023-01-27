When I was on our little bus trip around Belgium a few weeks ago, a student officer was pressing me on how industrial action in higher education works. We were in full agreement that staff should be paid more, that the long run real-terms cuts to pay and pensions were scandalous, and that the university (and wider public) sector that was starting to unfurl on our visits was a reminder of how easy it is to not notice when decline is slow but relentless.

