Read full article on original website
Mario Gonzales
3d ago
if you have kids you should be freaking out... your kids my kids they're not safe in the neighborhood anymore.. I support DeSanti,but only on a few topics.✌️🇺🇲
Reply
8
Joselyn
3d ago
Protecting our children from, druggies and pervert. Thank you Governor!
Reply
12
Lisa W
3d ago
The sentence should be mandatory consumption of their "candy". All of it.
Reply
8
Related
Florida GOP, sheriffs, pursue permitless carrying of firearms; Dems call it reckless, dangerous
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Legislative Republicans have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, Democrats warned that bills introduced Monday in the […] The post Florida GOP, sheriffs, pursue permitless carrying of firearms; Dems call it reckless, dangerous appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
Florida Constitutional Carry: House Speaker announces legislation allowing concealed guns without permits
Florida lawmakers announced legislation to allow permitless concealed carry of firearms in the Sunshine State.
CCRKBA Rips Florida Anti-Gunners For Constitutional Carry “Hysteria”
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms today accused anti-gunners in Florida of “once again promoting hysteria” at the announcement of “Constitutional Carry” legislation, which would allow law-abiding Sunshine State residents to carry firearms for personal protection without having to obtain
More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida
Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
Florida lawmaker proposes bill to allow fees instead of security deposits for renters
A Florida lawmaker proposed new legislation to let renters pay fees instead of a security deposit.
Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law
Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation grapples with a string of deadly attacks on Asian American communities in California, a handful of bipartisan lawmakers want to require Florida’s K-12 students to learn about the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in school. Legislation requiring such instruction has been pushed by a group called Make Us Visible, an […] The post Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
Florida election supervisors balk at implementing new ID provisions in vote-by-mail ballots
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida election supervisors are objecting to a provision in an election law passed last year that if enacted would require voters to include some form of personal identification information when submitting their vote-by-mail ballot. The supervisors say the idea will create additional costs and logistical challenges, according to a January report on the issue. Here’s […] The post Florida election supervisors balk at implementing new ID provisions in vote-by-mail ballots appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Why the moral panic over "grooming" is so effective at manipulating the right-wing mind
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began banning books from public schools throughout his state, he justified his actions by claiming that he was protecting children from dangerous material. At the top of this supposed list of concerns, DeSantis and his Republican supporters insisted they were stopping "groomers" and other pedophiles from targeting young people. Literature promoting LGBTQ rights and other liberal ideas are, according to these conservatives, surreptitiously indoctrinating children and making it easier for adults to molest them.
ormondbeachobserver.com
House eyes changes in construction lawsuits
Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the...
Florida tourist leaders grapple with low international travelers due to visitor visa wait times
TALLAHASSEE. Fla. — Florida tourism leaders continue to fret over a lag in international visitors as the industry anticipates tourism numbers for the final three months of 2022. While Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, boasts that Florida is the top U.S. destination for overseas travelers based on market...
State Attorney says head of PAC in alleged ghost candidate case will not face charges
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After a months-long investigation, prosecutors on Friday found the head of a political action committee involved in an alleged ghost candidate scheme will not face charges. In a statement, State Attorney Phil Archer said the investigation into the actions of Stephen Jones, head of the...
Florida Department Of Health, Juvenile Welfare Board Announce Expansion Of Life-Saving Campaign
CLEARWATER, Fla. – In years past, a heathy baby died every month due to unsafe sleep in Pinellas County. That’s changing, thanks to a life-saving campaign called Sleep Baby Safely that has cut infant sleep-related deaths in half since it launched in 2018. The Juvenile
7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in Florida, 25 charged: Details about Operation Nightingale
Three Florida nursing schools sold thousands of fake nursing diplomas worth millions in a scheme that allowed aspiring nurses to bypass the required training to become licensed nurses, federal prosecutors have said. The three accredited nursing schools were all located in South Florida. West Palm Beach school involved:West Palm-area nursing...
floridianpress.com
Wasserman Schultz Calls Out DeSantis for Censorship of Classroom Material in Schools
Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
floridapolitics.com
Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida
Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
Local politician wants legislation for dispatchers changed
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is proposing legislation that would give first responder status to 911 dispatchers and crime investigators. Patronis said dispatchers answered over 25,000 calls in 48 window in response to Hurricane Ian. But, neither they nor crime investigators, are eligible for the same PTSD benefits that […]
Comments / 21