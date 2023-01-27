ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 21

Mario Gonzales
3d ago

if you have kids you should be freaking out... your kids my kids they're not safe in the neighborhood anymore.. I support DeSanti,but only on a few topics.✌️🇺🇲

Reply
8
Joselyn
3d ago

Protecting our children from, druggies and pervert. Thank you Governor!

Reply
12
Lisa W
3d ago

The sentence should be mandatory consumption of their "candy". All of it.

Reply
8
Related
Florida Phoenix

Florida GOP, sheriffs, pursue permitless carrying of firearms; Dems call it reckless, dangerous

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Legislative Republicans have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, Democrats warned that bills introduced Monday in the […] The post Florida GOP, sheriffs, pursue permitless carrying of firearms; Dems call it reckless, dangerous appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida

Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation grapples with a string of deadly attacks on Asian American communities in California, a handful of bipartisan  lawmakers want to require Florida’s K-12 students to learn about the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in school. Legislation requiring such instruction has been pushed by a group called Make Us Visible, an […] The post Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida election supervisors balk at implementing new ID provisions in vote-by-mail ballots

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida election supervisors are objecting to a provision in an election law passed last year that if enacted would require voters to include some form of personal identification information when submitting their vote-by-mail ballot. The supervisors say the idea will create additional costs and logistical challenges, according to a January report on the issue. Here’s […] The post Florida election supervisors balk at implementing new ID provisions in vote-by-mail ballots appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Why the moral panic over "grooming" is so effective at manipulating the right-wing mind

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began banning books from public schools throughout his state, he justified his actions by claiming that he was protecting children from dangerous material. At the top of this supposed list of concerns, DeSantis and his Republican supporters insisted they were stopping "groomers" and other pedophiles from targeting young people. Literature promoting LGBTQ rights and other liberal ideas are, according to these conservatives, surreptitiously indoctrinating children and making it easier for adults to molest them.
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

House eyes changes in construction lawsuits

Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Wasserman Schultz Calls Out DeSantis for Censorship of Classroom Material in Schools

Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida

Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local politician wants legislation for dispatchers changed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is proposing legislation that would give first responder status to 911 dispatchers and crime investigators. Patronis said dispatchers answered over 25,000 calls in 48 window in response to Hurricane Ian. But, neither they nor crime investigators, are eligible for the same PTSD benefits that […]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy