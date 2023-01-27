ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville teen hopeful to make team USA competitive weightlifting team for 2024 Olympics

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8kIl_0kTFBpxL00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Teenager, who is a competitive weightlifting sensation is hopeful he’ll represent Team USA in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

His dad tells me he knew he was going to be special since he was about 9 years old.

Caden Cahoy is not your average 18-year-old.

“I’m training 5 days a week, two to three days out of the week I come twice a day,” says Cahoy.

That’s how he trains as a competitive weightlifter.

Since the age of 9, he’s no stranger to winning either, earning several medals and honors.

Now he’s trying to compete at the highest level, to earn a spot on Team USA.

Clean, jerk and snatch are the two movements that are in the Olympics that I’ll compete in,” says Cahoy.

Cahoy still has an uphill climb until he can accomplish his goal. He says he has several qualifying competitions across the world that he’s participating in.

“I’m going to Europe, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Colombia just a whole different bunch of countries,” says Cahoy.

Cahoy’s father. Chad is also his coach. he says he knew at a young age that his son would be special

When he was two years old he had the most insane balance I’ve ever seen,” says Chad Cahoy.

Chad says as a father and a coach, it would mean the world for his son to represent Team USA

“I can’t describe the feeling. it’s a ton of emotions. I’m happy for him, I’m proud, and I’m honored to be a part of this. I’m honored to be his dad,” says Chad Cahoy.

And the entire gym is behind Cahoy.

A member of Jacksonville Strength has created GoFundMe to help raise money to send Cahoy to the Olympics. You can donate HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 690

Naval Hospital Jacksonville to hold training exercise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Hospital Jacksonville will be holding training exercises Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. NH Jacksonville said that there’s a possibility simulated explosions and gunfire could take place. Residents in the area may hear loud noises during the training so don’t be alarmed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Jacksonville Sheriff calls Memphis video reprehensible, calls citizens review board ‘non-starter’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters addressed the video released on Friday of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. Waters says the officers involved abandoned their fundamental oaths to protect and serve. Speaking live during Jacksonville’s Morning News on Monday, Waters rejected calls for a citizens review board,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Antisemitic messages litter Mandarin homes

Jacksonville, Fl — Former State Representative Jason Fischer says he was shocked and saddened to find an antisemitic message outside of his Mandarin home Sunday morning. Fischer told Jacksonville’s Morning News that a neighbor also found the Nazi propaganda on his driveway. Fischer called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and says the agency is investigating.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Clay County is hosting a free event to explain new healthcare law for veterans

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The Clay County Veterans’ Services is holding a free forum to explain the new healthcare and benefits expansion under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or the PACT Act. The new law greatly expands eligibility for VA healthcare for veterans who served in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan, or any veteran exposed to Agent Orange or burn pits by adding to the list of health conditions that the VA presumes are caused by exposure to these substances.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Design for new six-story garage at JIA approved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You could soon have more parking options at Jacksonville International Airport. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority Board has approved moving forward with a design for a new $100 million parking garage with more than a thousand spots for drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Sunny, chilly weather into the weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Temperatures have plummeted into the 30s and 40s early Friday and will only climb into the low 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says tonight will be cold again with freezing temps along and west of I-95 and frost all the way to the Intracoastal Waterway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Windy and warm ahead of afternoon storms

Jacksonville, Fl — Our temperature rollercoaster continues with windy and warm weather today. We had frost just a few mornings ago and temperatures the last few days were in the 60s. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says today’s high will be the low 80s, near the record...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

JSO: Missing man found safe in wooded area near house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:39 a.m.- JSO reported that Maldonado was found safe in a wooded area near his house and has been reunited with his family. UPDATE 9:53 a.m. on 1/27/23- JSO told Action News Jax that the search for Maldonado continued through the night without success. JSO is asking the community to thoroughly check their properties and to include locations such as sheds, around shrubs and under vehicles, as well as review their surveillance video for any sightings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy