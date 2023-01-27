Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IJJ) where we have detected an approximate $215.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.7% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 72,300,000 to 74,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJJ, in trading today Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) is off about 0.2%, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) is off about 0.2%, and Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA) is up by about 0.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJJ Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJJ, versus its 200 day moving average:

