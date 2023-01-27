Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
10.4% of XTL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), which makes up 3.19% of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ
Can the IPO Market Produce New Leaders? 3 Attributes to Look For
Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) are the lifeblood of the stock market. Companies that opt to go public reap the benefits of cheaper access to capital, the ability to attract top-tier employees, and a more diverse shareholder base. Though older companies may provide more stability, newly public companies often offer investors innovative products and services, an opportunity to invest earlier in the company’s trajectory, and faster growth.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) a Buy Now?
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this largest U.S. health insurer have returned -8.3% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Is ASML the Best Chip Stock to Buy For 2023?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss ASML's (NASDAQ: ASML) earnings and why management believes it can avoid some of the current macroeconomic headwinds. Is ASML a company that can do no wrong? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Microsoft Continues Its March to Tech Dominance
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported earnings this week, and while hardware sales were down, the company's software and cloud business is humming along. Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Jon Quast discuss the report and whether this stock is a buy now. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 25,...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Volvo (VLVLY) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
NASDAQ
1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bit of a resurgence at the start of 2023, a welcome development given how unfavorable last year was for the entire industry. Macro headwinds, investors seeking safer assets, and failures and bankruptcies deserve the credit for the massive loss of value in 2022. But...
NASDAQ
SOXS, BSMV: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X SHARES, which added 14,150,000 units, or a 26.9% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
NASDAQ
East West Bancorp (EWBC) Declares $0.48 Dividend
East West Bancorp said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share. At the most...
NASDAQ
Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant
Many oil stocks are at or near all-time highs, including giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). And for good reason, since they are leaner and more profitable than ever. But Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe thinks investors should also look at TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), a French giant that is profiting from today's environment while also leaning into a lower-carbon future. He breaks it down for fellow Fool contributor Jason Hall in this video.
NASDAQ
PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 30.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.02% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
NASDAQ
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Declares $0.05 Dividend
Liberty Oilfield Services said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share. At the most...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Zscaler, Axcelis Technologies, BJ's Wholesale Club and International Game Technology
Chicago, IL – January 30, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Zscaler, Inc. ZS, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS, BJ's Wholesale Club BJ and International Game Technology IGT.
NASDAQ
IJJ, JBL, CLF, RGA: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IJJ) where we have detected an approximate $215.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.7% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 72,300,000 to 74,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJJ, in trading today Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) is off about 0.2%, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) is off about 0.2%, and Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA) is up by about 0.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJJ Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJJ, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 12/19/2005, the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $6.15 billion, making it...
NASDAQ
North Carolina gives Piedmont Lithium 2nd extension to file documents
Jan 27 (Reuters) - North Carolina regulators have given Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL.O a second extension to submit necessary documents for the company's application to build one of North America's largest lithium mines. State officials since August 2021 have been reviewing how the proposed mine, which has garnered widespread opposition...
NASDAQ
Why Visa (V) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)?
Launched on 12/02/2010, the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs,...
NASDAQ
Tech stocks lead losses in Europe on rate jitters
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 30 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday amid a rout across the board as caution crept in ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings later this week, with shares of rate-sensitive stocks like technology among the major drags.
Comments / 0