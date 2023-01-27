ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org

New York Law School receives $10 million from Arthur, Diane Abbey

New York Law School (NYLS) has announced a $10 million gift from alumnus Arthur Abbey (’59) and his wife, Diane, one of the largest donations in the law school’s 132-year history. The funding will support scholarships, academic and bar success, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, as well...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
darientimes.com

Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'

RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Page Six

Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa

The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How Brandon Gardner became the jewel of St. John’s recruiting class

The weather was the toughest part. Brandon Gardner, coming from the south, wasn’t used to the frigid temperatures of the New York City area. It took his body time to acclimate. “I used to get sick every week,” the St. John’s signee told The Post after practice Friday at Christ the King High School in Queens. That, along with the food and speed of the fast-paced city, were adjustments for the gifted 6-foot-9 forward from Waynesboro, Ga. It happened fast. In late June, Gardner verbally committed to St. John’s. By August, he had moved to New York City with his entire family, finding a place...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hakeem Jeffries to deliver inaugural address in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was sworn in Sunday during his community inauguration in Brooklyn.Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials were there as Jeffries took the stage at Brooklyn Technical High School in Fort Greene. Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, delivered his 10th annual inaugural address. "No matter what responsibilities I will now have down in Washington, D.C., I want you to understand I will never walk away from you and I will always have your back," Jeffries said.Back in November, Jeffries made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a major party in Congress. He was unanimously elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Z1079

Ma$e Honored With Proclamation And His Own Day In Harlem

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Ma$e dominated the hip-hop world in the ’90s when he popped on the scene with Bad Boy delivering timeless hits like “Feels So Good” and “Been Around the World.” Now, the New York-bred rapper is finally being recognized for his contributions to the industry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy