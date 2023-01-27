Read full article on original website
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER...
Mae C. Allen
Mae C. Allen, age 95, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, January 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Born on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late T. F. and Verna Cavanaugh. She was raised in the...
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
Police Ask Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occured on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an unknown...
Harold E. “Bud” Price
Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman
Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman, 79, of Parker, Perry Twp., Clarion County, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. Gerald was born in Knox on September 2, 1943. He was the son of the late Neil E. and Dorothy Meier Dittman. He...
SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Supply – Your Home Improvement Headquarters
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building supplies and materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold – contact Tionesta Builders Supply today!. Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building supplies and materials, including:. Electrical supplies. Plumbing supplies.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lavender Poppy Seed Muffins
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lavender Poppy Seed Muffins – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk the first 7 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk milk, melted butter, and egg until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.
Man Allegedly Found with Explosive Devices in Seneca Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a Tionesta man who overdosed in Oil City and was allegedly caught with two active explosive devices after being transported to an area hospital. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel,...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day January 31!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Bring your friends to Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville to celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day January 31. Deer Creek Winery is celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day with a spiked hot chocolate bar and a decorate your own mug craft. The event is for anyone 21 years of age or older.
Sandra M. Simpson
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Black Bean Veggie Burritos
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Black Bean Veggie Burritos – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Sweet potatoes give these baked burritos a unique twist!. 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes. 1 medium onion, finely chopped. 1 tablespoon water. 1 can (15 ounces)...
Historical Series: The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began” Part Four. In his opening statement in the first-degree murder trial of Lydia Dean, Venango County District Attorney Robert T. Grannis asked a jury of seven men and five women to return a verdict of guilty.
Police Identify Two Area Men Who Allegedly Provided Marijuana to Juvenile
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police have released the names of two area men who provided marijuana to a juvenile. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Gavin Lee Carson, of Stoneboro, and 19-year-old Gavin Tanner Bishop, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
Ralph H. Minich
Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health. Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy...
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Lila
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Lila – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Lila is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Lila is friendly, smart, playful, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray.
