Venango County, PA

Mae C. Allen

Mae C. Allen, age 95, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, January 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Born on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late T. F. and Verna Cavanaugh. She was raised in the...
VALENCIA, PA
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Police Ask Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run on Route 257

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occured on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an unknown...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Harold E. “Bud” Price

Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
KNOX, PA
Anna J. Witherup

Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
OIL CITY, PA
Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman

Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman, 79, of Parker, Perry Twp., Clarion County, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. Gerald was born in Knox on September 2, 1943. He was the son of the late Neil E. and Dorothy Meier Dittman. He...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Supply – Your Home Improvement Headquarters

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building supplies and materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold – contact Tionesta Builders Supply today!. Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building supplies and materials, including:. Electrical supplies. Plumbing supplies.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lavender Poppy Seed Muffins

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lavender Poppy Seed Muffins – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk the first 7 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk milk, melted butter, and egg until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Sandra M. Simpson

Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
CLARION, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Black Bean Veggie Burritos

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Black Bean Veggie Burritos – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Sweet potatoes give these baked burritos a unique twist!. 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes. 1 medium onion, finely chopped. 1 tablespoon water. 1 can (15 ounces)...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Police Identify Two Area Men Who Allegedly Provided Marijuana to Juvenile

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police have released the names of two area men who provided marijuana to a juvenile. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Gavin Lee Carson, of Stoneboro, and 19-year-old Gavin Tanner Bishop, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
Ralph H. Minich

Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health. Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Lila

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Lila – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Lila is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Lila is friendly, smart, playful, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray.
FRANKLIN, PA

