Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
Quindar raises million$ to streamline satellite testing + automate operations
Quindar has raised $2.5 million in capital from Y-Combinator, FCVC, Soma Capital, Liquid 2 Ventures, K5 Global, and others — this latest round of funding allows the company to grow the team and hire a front-end engineer, site reliability engineer (SRE) and test engineer. Quindar Mission Management is a...
satnews.com
In-Space Missions engaging in an APAC rideshare mission
In-Space Missions Ltd. is partnering with Singapore Space Technologies Ltd. (SSTL) to initiate Faraday Dragon, an Asia-Pacific (APAC) regional satellite rideshare mission that is targeted for launch in 2025. Faraday Dragon will fly multiple payloads for regional space players including government, commercial, financial, research and educational organizations. In-Space Missions, which...
satnews.com
L3Harris’ Viper Shield electronic warfare system completes Critical Design Review milestone
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced having achieved a critical design review (CDR) milestone for the Viper Shield electronic warfare (EW) system, which will provide improved offensive and defensive EW capabilities for F-16 Block 70/72 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) aircraft. The AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield successfully completed a CDR milestone with partner...
satnews.com
DARPA, AFRL, Lockheed Martin + Aerojet Rocketdyne team’s second Hypersonic weapon concept accomplishes all test objectives
DARPA’s latest HAWC flight test demos mature, affordable, hypersonic systems design + manufacturing techniques. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD) team accomplished their primary objectives during the second Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) flight test, doubling the amount of scramjet powered vehicle data.
satnews.com
MEASAT’s new partnership unlocks digital economy potential in rural areas
MEASAT has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Parcel365 Sdn Bhd and M2B Services Sdn Bhd (collectively “Parcel365”) to collaborate on the Digital Village365 initiative that aims to uplift rural communities and stimulate digital economic activities for B40 communities. In the Digital Village365 initiative, Parcel365 will offer...
satnews.com
Seven nations meet to address space security
The Department of Defense participated in the annual Combined Space Operations (CSpO) Initiative Principals Board hosted by the New Zealand Defense Force and New Zealand Ministry of Defense in December of last year. The annual event brought together counterparts from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and...
satnews.com
UPDATE 1: SpaceX’s 49 Starlinks to experience a Falcon 9 boost to orbit now on January 31st
SpaceX has updated their launch date, now to Tuesday, 31st at 8:00 a.m. PT (16:34 UTC) for their Falcon 9 launch of 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit’s ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena to LEO from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. If needed,...
Comments / 0