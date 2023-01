Scoreboard roundup -- 1/26/23

Stetson Bennett, Georgia quarterback and two-time national champion, was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on a charge of public drunkenness. According to a police news release viewed by WFAA, officers were dispatched to Old East Dallas after receiving a report about someone loudly banging on doors. When the officers arrived around 6:00 a.m. local time, they found the 25-year-old Bennett, "determined he was intoxicated," and arrested him. There are no details about where they found him or how they determined he was intoxicated. It's also not clear whether he was the person banging on the doors.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO