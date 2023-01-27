ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
satnews.com

Thales Alenia Space wins 4 year maintenance contract for Europe’s EGNOS

Thales Alenia Space, the joint company between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has signed a contract worth more than €100 million with the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) to provide maintenance and other support services for EGNOS V2 (European Geostationary Navigation Overlay System) for a period of four years.
satnews.com

Japan launches intelligence satellite to monitor weather and N Korean military sites

Japan successfully launched Thursday a rocket carrying a government intelligence-gathering radar satellite to improve disaster response and monitor developments at North Korean military sites. The No. 46 H2A rocket, operated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center at 10:50 a.m. in the southwestern prefecture of...
satnews.com

Seven nations meet to address space security

The Department of Defense participated in the annual Combined Space Operations (CSpO) Initiative Principals Board hosted by the New Zealand Defense Force and New Zealand Ministry of Defense in December of last year. The annual event brought together counterparts from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy