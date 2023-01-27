Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
MEASAT’s new partnership unlocks digital economy potential in rural areas
MEASAT has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Parcel365 Sdn Bhd and M2B Services Sdn Bhd (collectively “Parcel365”) to collaborate on the Digital Village365 initiative that aims to uplift rural communities and stimulate digital economic activities for B40 communities. In the Digital Village365 initiative, Parcel365 will offer...
satnews.com
Thales Alenia Space wins 4 year maintenance contract for Europe’s EGNOS
Thales Alenia Space, the joint company between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has signed a contract worth more than €100 million with the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) to provide maintenance and other support services for EGNOS V2 (European Geostationary Navigation Overlay System) for a period of four years.
satnews.com
ACME Lithium locates samples with high lithium values using ASTERRA satellite technology
ASTERRA and ACME Lithium, Inc. (ACME) are collaborating together to take advantage of the former’s satellite-based technology that was used in the discovery of the highest values of lithium to date in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada. The use of ASTERRA technology produced a large number of locations of lithium...
satnews.com
The Spanish Ministry of Defence contracts Indra for Spanish airspace surveillance + control centers
The Spanish Ministry of Defence has awarded Indra a project to modernize and upgrade the nation’s command, surveillance, identification and control (ARS) centers that are essential for combating potential threats to the country’s airspace. Indra will equip the ARS centers in Torrejón de Ardoz in Madrid (GRUCEMAC), Zaragoza...
satnews.com
Seven nations meet to address space security
The Department of Defense participated in the annual Combined Space Operations (CSpO) Initiative Principals Board hosted by the New Zealand Defense Force and New Zealand Ministry of Defense in December of last year. The annual event brought together counterparts from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and...
Comments / 0