MEASAT’s new partnership unlocks digital economy potential in rural areas

MEASAT has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Parcel365 Sdn Bhd and M2B Services Sdn Bhd (collectively “Parcel365”) to collaborate on the Digital Village365 initiative that aims to uplift rural communities and stimulate digital economic activities for B40 communities. In the Digital Village365 initiative, Parcel365 will offer...
Thales Alenia Space wins 4 year maintenance contract for Europe’s EGNOS

Thales Alenia Space, the joint company between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has signed a contract worth more than €100 million with the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) to provide maintenance and other support services for EGNOS V2 (European Geostationary Navigation Overlay System) for a period of four years.
Seven nations meet to address space security

The Department of Defense participated in the annual Combined Space Operations (CSpO) Initiative Principals Board hosted by the New Zealand Defense Force and New Zealand Ministry of Defense in December of last year. The annual event brought together counterparts from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and...

